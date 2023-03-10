WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win Toss And Opt to Bat Against UP Warriorz

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bat first against UP Warriorz in the eighth game of the inaugural Women’s Premier League at the Brabone Stadium in Mumbai.

“We would like to bat first," RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said after winning the toss.

“Looks like a good wicket. We’ve seen in the tournament a good total on the board helps," she continued.

“As a bowling unit, we had a word about bowling plans with regard to the short boundaries."

Royal Challengers Bangalore come into the fixture placed fifth and last in the table after losing all three of the games they have played so far.

“It is not the way we wanted to start, but it’s a long tournament, want to keep our heads high," Mandhana reflected on her sides’ poor showing in their opening three games.

RCB opened their campaign with their game against Delhi Capitals amid massive expectations following their strong performance a the auction. Still, the Karnataka-based team slumped to a 60-run defeat against the capital city team.

They then face Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians, who thrased the Bengaluru unit by 9 wickets.

RCB registered their third loss in as many games as they went down by 11 runs to the Gujarat Giants in their third outing.

The Bengaluru-based outfit will look to clinch a first win in the WPL against UP Warriorz.

UP on the other hand are placed third in the standings after having won one of the two games they have contested so far in the tournament.

UP won their opening game against Gujarat Giants by 3 wickets and a ball to spare, before going down to Delhi Capitals in their second outing as the team from the capital city romped to a massive 42-run win.

UPW captain Alyssa Healy said “We wanted to bat first. Hopefully, we’ll restrict them to something we can chase. The pitch is not going to change too much."

“Shabnim Ismail misses out, Grace Harris is back in, much to everyone’s delight," Healy said.

“You look at the other night, we lost by 40, but if someone was there with Tahlia, we could’ve got closer," the Australian opined reflecting on her side’s loss to DC.

RCB Starting XI:

Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh

UPW Starting XI:

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

