WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Win Toss and Opt to Bowl Against UP Warriorz

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the coin toss against UP Warriorz and chose to bowl first in the 13th match of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League on Wednesday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to register their first win in the WPL as they have lost all five of their previous games.

The Karnataka-based side sit at the very bottom of the table after having failed to register a point yet in the inaugural edition of the women’s T20 competition in India.

UP Warriorz have managed to emerge victorious twice in their four previous games and occupy the third position in the standings behind table-toppers unbeaten Mumbai Indians and second-placed Delhi Capitals.

UPW have four points from as many games thanks to their opening day victory against Gujarat Giants and their triumph over RCB in the previous meeting between the teams.

Healy and Ecclestone were the star performers as UPW got the better of RCB by 10 wickets in their previous face-off after the Lucknow-based team managed to bundle out the Bangalore side for 138 runs.

Ecclestone was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball in her hand as she finished with figures of 4 for 13 in her 3.3 overs. Deepti Sharma also chipped in with 3 wickets in her quota while Rajeshwari Gayakwad scalped one wicket off her delivery.

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry made a steady half-century to get her team beyond the three-digit total mark, but it all proved to be futile Healy ripped apart the RCB bowling with her unbeaten 96 runs off 47 deliveries.

UP Warriorz XI:

Alyssa Healy (C), Devika Vaidhya, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Anjali Sarvani, Shwetha Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI:

Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Pery, Heather Knight, Megan Schutt, Richa Ghosh, Asha Shobana, Renuka Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Kanka Ahuja, Disha Kasat

