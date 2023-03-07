WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and Heather Knight Celebrate Holi Painted in Colours, See Pic

Despite the two back-to-back defeats, the latest being a hefty 9-wicket humbling at the hands of Mumbai Indians, the mood within Royal Challengers Bangalore camp remains positive as skipper Smriti Mandhana celebrated Holi on Tuesday along with Richa Ghosh and Heather Knight.

RCB remain in fourth place on the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 standings after two defeats and they are yet to open their account.

In their opening game, the Bengaluru-based franchise suffered a 60-run defeat to Delhi Capitals.

On Monday, RCB were simply outclassed by MI as they restricted Mandhana’s side to a total of 155 runs and the chased down the required target with 34 balls to spare.

Hayley Matthews won the Player of the Match after her all-round display, the Caribbean star picked up three wickets and also played a 77-run unbeaten match-winning knock.

However, despite the defeat, the RCB players have remained upbeat as they celebrated Holi within the camp on March 7.

RCB skipper Smriti reposted a picture shared by England captain Heather on her Instagram stories wherein Richa, and the aforementioned two players can be seen painted in colours.

In her post-match comments, Mandhana insisted that RCB will not dwell on the defeat, and they will look to take some positive away from the latest defeat and move on to the next game.

“It is a pretty short tournament and we can’t dwell on it, even in franchise cricket if you start winning then you can go on a run," said the RCB captain while speaking to the broadcasters.

With just five franchises in the league, games will continue to come thick and fast as RCB are scheduled to take on Gujarat Giants on Wednesday. The Giants have also played two matches and are yet to open their account like RCB.

The Giants remain rooted to the foot of the table due to an inferior net run rate, having suffered a massive 143-run defeat to MI on the opening day, and then they endured a 3-wicket loss to UP Warriorz letting the game slip from their hands.

