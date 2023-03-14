Home » Cricket Home » WPL 2023: Sneh Rana Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl Against Mumbai Indians; 2 Changes in Gujarat Giants' Lineup

WPL 2023: Sneh Rana Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl Against Mumbai Indians; 2 Changes in Gujarat Giants' Lineup

Sneh Rana won the toss against Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur, electing to bowl first

Published By: Amrit Santlani

PTI

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 19:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Sneh Rana and Harmanpreet Kaur during toss (Gujarat Giants Twitter)
Gujarat Giants won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League here on Tuesday.

MI are playing an unchanged side while Gujarat Titans made two changes, including bringing in Sophia Dunkley.

Follow live - Live Score Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 Updates: Sneh Rana Elects to Bowl Against MI, Sophia Dunkley Returns

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana (capt), Mansi Joshi.

About the Author

first published: March 14, 2023, 19:35 IST
last updated: March 14, 2023, 19:37 IST
