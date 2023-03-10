WPL 2023: UP Warriorz Rout Royal Challengers Bangalore Riding on Alyssa Healy Masterclass

The UP Warriorz decimated the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their 10-wicket win over the team from Karnataka at the Braboune Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Smiriti Mandhana’s RCB won the toss and opted to bat first against the team from UP. But, the Bangalore-based unit were wrapped up for a total of 138 in 19.3 overs as Englishwoman Sophie Ecclestone scalped 4 wickets for the UP Warriorz.

Mandhana was dismissed cheaply for just 4 runs by Rajeshwari Gayakwad before New Zealand player Sophie Devine and Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry put up a 44-run stand.

Devine’s knock of 36 runs off 24 deliveries was supported by Perry’s half-century, a 62 off just 39 balls. But, Ecclestone removed Devine from the crease before Deepti Sharma scalped Perry.

Shreyanka Patil (15) and Erin Burns (12) were the only other RCB players to register double-digit runs as before falling prey to Ecclestone and Sharma respectively.

Deepti Sharma was also responsible for the dismissal of Kanika Ahuja as she ended the evening with figures of 3-26.

Ecclestone wrapped up the innings as she dismissed Renuka Thakur and Sahana Pawar to finish the game with incredible figures of 4-13.

Chasing 139, the UP Warriorz came out all guns blazing as skipper Alyssa Healy’s blistering knock of an unbeaten 96 runs off just 42 deliveries led her team to an emphatic victory to condemn RCB to four losses in four games.

Devika Vaidhya supported her captain very well with her unbeaten 36 runs off the 31 deliveries she faced.

Healy smashed 18 fours and a massive six on the day to help the Lucknow-based team to their second win in three games.

UP Warriorz were hardly troubled by the RCB bowling unit which failed to break through the defences of their opposition’s openers.

Healy’s girls solidified the third position in the league table with the in as they have four points to their name and sit behind second-placed Delhi capitals only on net run rate.

RCB are yet to open their account in the inaugural edition of the women’s franchise cricket league despite the presence of world beaters and household names in their ranks.

