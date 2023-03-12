WPL 2023: UP Warriorz Win Toss and Opt to Bat Against Mumbai Indians

UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and chose to bat against Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten Mumbai Indians at the Brabone Stadium in Mumbai in the 10th game of the inaugural Women’s Premier League.

The Lucknow-based franchise stands third in the league standings after having registered two wins from their three outings so far this season as they managed to get the better of Gujarat Giants in their opener and Royal Challengers Banglore in their latest assignment.

They went down to Delhi Capitals by 42 runs in their only loss of the season so far.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand are the only unbeaten side in the league as they managed to claim wins on all three of their previous outings.

They opened the tournament with a 143-run win over Gujarat Giants before outclassing RCB by 9 wickets.

They collected 6 points from a possible 6 with their win over Delhi Capitals in their previous fixture.

Healy also confirmed that Grace Harris was out of the fixture and that South African left-arm pacer Shabnim Ismail was replacing the Australian in the squad for the fixture against the table toppers.

There was one change for the Mumbai franchise too as Dhara Gujjar was named in the team in place of the experienced Pooja Vastrakar.

Mumbai will look to extend their unbeaten run and register a first win over the UP Warriorz after having beaten the rest of the teams they have faced this season.

UP Warriorz will look to clinch their third win of the season against a high-flying Mumbai. A win against the pace setters is sure to boost the confidence of the UP team, heading into the second part of the campaign to follow.

UP Warriorz:

Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Shabnim Ismail, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indians:

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Dhara Gujjar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

