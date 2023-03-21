WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Opt to Bowl, Grace Harris Rested as UP Warriorz Make 3 Changes

Meg Lanning won the toss and decided that Delhi Capitals will be bowling first against UP Warriorz in match 20 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals - LIVE

Meg Lanning said that the choice of bowling first has done well for DC in the last two games, hence why she decided to do the same again.

Advertisement

“We are gonna have a bowl. It has been working well for us in the last two games. We need another good performance tonight. Any team in the competition can win on any day and we have to put a good performance tonight," DC captain Meg Lanning said at the toss.

If you come in a game thinking about it, it will put you off. Same team. We have been playing well, so no need to change," Lanning added.

Alyssa Healy said that UPW have made three changes for the last game of the league phase of the WPL.

Advertisement

“We are not too unhappy. We will enjoy coming here and put a good total on the board. We have got three changes tonight – Grace Harris, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Devika Vaidya miss out. Yashasri makes her debut so we’re looking forward to her, Shabnam Ismail also comes in," Alyssa Healy revealed at the toss.

“The focus of our franchise is to look forward. Grace Harris has been doing the heavy lifting for us, so she has earned a well-earned rest," Healy added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | WPL 2023: All-round Amelia Kerr Stars as Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by Four Wickets

Playing XIs:

UP Warriorz - Shweta Sehrawat, Alyssa Healy, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail

Delhi Capitals - Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

Get the latest Cricket News here