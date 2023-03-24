Out or Not Out? Anjali Sarvani's Catch Sparks Debate After Third Umpire Rules in MI's Favour

Anjali Sarvani provided UP Warriorz with a key breakthrough in their Eliminator against Mumbai Indians drawing first blood when she dismissed Yastika Bhatia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on March 24.

Sarvani removed Bhatia in the fifth over of the WPL 2023 match between the Warriorz and the Indians. However, she almost nearly doubled her side’s advantage by getting rid of MI opener Hayley Matthews as well, only for the on-field umpire to give it out.

The incident sparked a massive debate on social media as fans alleged that the third umpire got the decision wrong and the dismissal should have stood.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| MI vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2023 Eliminator

In the ninth over of the Mumbai Indians’ inning, Deepti Sharma bowled a half-tracker down the leg stump which Matthews pulled away for a big hit. Sarvani was stationed at long leg, she ran towards the ball and completed a brilliant low catch, although the umpires wanted to check if it was a clear catch.

The third umpire felt that there was conclusive evidence of the ball hitting the ground before Sarvani took the catch.

It was a dubious call that sparked a massive debate on social media. Many fans felt that the wicket should have been given, and questioned the third umpire’s decision.

Check how fans reacted:

Advertisement

Fortunately for Alyssa Healy’s Warriorz, the decision didn’t prove to be too costly as Matthews was later dismissed by Parshavi Chopra at 26.

ALSO READ| Mitchell Starc Dons UP Warriorz Jersey to Support Wife Alyssa Healy, Fans Call Him ‘World’s Best Cheerleader’

Earlier, Healy had won the toss and elected to bowl first, after which Mumbai Indians got off to a steady start. Yastika was removed by Sarvani at 21, whereas the skipper Harmanpreet Kaur could only score 14 runs on the day.

Get the latest Cricket News here