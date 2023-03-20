Home / Cricketnext / GG vs UPW, WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Gujarat Gians Win Toss, Opt to Bat First Against UP Warriorz
GG vs UPW, WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Gujarat Gians Win Toss, Opt to Bat First Against UP Warriorz

Live Cricket Score GG vs UPW: Here you can follow live score and updates of Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 15:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Live Updates Women’s Premier League 2023, UP Gujarat Giants vs UP Warrrioz: We are entering the business end of the inaugural WPL and UP Warriorz can become the third and final team to seal a playoffs spot should they win their match against Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium today. Read More

Mar 20, 2023 15:07 IST

WPL 2023 Live Score: Alyssa Healy Speaks

Not too unhappy and we will get out there and have a bowl, get used to the conditions. This is the third game on this wicket, the spinners might come to the fore today.

Mar 20, 2023 15:07 IST

Women's Premier League 2023 Live: Sneh Rana Speaks

We have to win big to make it to the eliminator. But I am proud of the girls. Dew factor is not going to come in this game. So, we will have to be quick on the field.

Mar 20, 2023 15:06 IST

UPW vs GG Live Cricket Score: UP Warriorz Playing XI

Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mar 20, 2023 15:05 IST

GG vs UPW Live Updates: Gujarat Giants Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari

Mar 20, 2023 15:04 IST

WPL 2023 Live Score: Team Changes

UP Warriorz was unchanged but Gujarat Giants have made one change - Sabbhineni Meghana has been benched and replaced by Monica Patel.

Mar 20, 2023 15:02 IST

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Match Toss

Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana has won the coin toss and decided her team will bat first against UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium today.

Mar 20, 2023 14:29 IST

UPW vs GG Live Score: UP Warriorz Full Squad

Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (wk/c) Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Shweta Sehrawat, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Mar 20, 2023 14:29 IST

GG vs UPW Live Updates: Gujarat Giants Full Squad

Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana (captain), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari, Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia

Mar 20, 2023 14:28 IST

Today, Gujarat Giants will square off against UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai

Mar 20, 2023 14:27 IST

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the Women's Premier League 2023

UPW have had a mixed journey so far but thanks to their superb display against Mumbai Indians, the franchise has vastly improved their chances to progress ahead and a win from either of their remaining two fixtures would be enough to result in a qualification and elimination of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants. A win today for GG won’t be enough as they would have to win big considering their poor net run-rate and then the other two claimants – RCB and UPW – suffer heavy defeats in their respective remaining matches as well.

When will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played on March 20.

Where will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women begin?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on March 20.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Gujarat Giants Women Probable Playing XI: Kim Garth, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma, Harleen Deol, Georgia Wareham, Ashwani Kumari, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Sneh Rana (c), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

UP Warriorz Women Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra

Get the latest Cricket News here