GG vs UPW, WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Gujarat Gians Win Toss, Opt to Bat First Against UP Warriorz

Not too unhappy and we will get out there and have a bowl, get used to the conditions. This is the third game on this wicket, the spinners might come to the fore today.
Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 15:07 IST
Mumbai, India
Live Updates Women’s Premier League 2023, UP Gujarat Giants vs UP Warrrioz: We are entering the business end of the inaugural WPL and UP Warriorz can become the third and final team to seal a playoffs spot should they win their match against Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium today. Read More
Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari
UP Warriorz was unchanged but Gujarat Giants have made one change - Sabbhineni Meghana has been benched and replaced by Monica Patel.
Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana has won the coin toss and decided her team will bat first against UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium today.
Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (wk/c) Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Shweta Sehrawat, Soppadhandi Yashasri
Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana (captain), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari, Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia
When will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?
The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played on March 20.
Where will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?
The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women begin?
The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on March 20.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women?
The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women?
The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Gujarat Giants Women Probable Playing XI: Kim Garth, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma, Harleen Deol, Georgia Wareham, Ashwani Kumari, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Sneh Rana (c), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar
UP Warriorz Women Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra
News18 Live Blog Team