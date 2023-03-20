Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score WPL 2023: MI, DC Lock Horns to Fine Tune Strategies Before Playoffs

As of now, Mumbai Indians are leading the charts with 10 points, winning 5 out of 6 games. On the other hand, Delhi capitals are placed second, with 8 points in their kitty.

Mumbai’s unbeaten streak was ended by UP Warriorz in their previous encounter. Riding on some fine batting by Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris and brilliant bowling efforts by their bowlers, UP Warriorz thumped Harmanpreet & Co by 5 wickets.

Chasing 128, the Warriorz had a slow start with just one run off the first over. Hayley Matthews drew the first blood in the second over, trapping Devika Vaidya for one. Vaidya tried to drive but got a thick edge. Harmanpreet Kaur, stationed at first slip, dived to her right and snapped up a stupendous one-handed catch.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals are also coming into the contest on the back of a loss against Gujarat Giants. The Sneh Rana-led side managed to hold their nerve to get back to winning ways by registering an 11-run win over Delhi Capitals in match 14 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday.

After scintillating fifties from Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner took Gujarat to 147/4 in 20 overs, the bowlers did well, and coupled with mistakes from Delhi’s batters, were able to reduce them to 100/8 by the 15th over.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women will be played on March 20.

Where will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women begin?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 20.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

