RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Eye Batting Improvement, Royal Challengers Bangalore Aim For a Consolation Win

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 13:43 IST
Mumbai, India
WPL Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: So here we are. The final day of the WPL league matches. A double-header at that. The top-three spots have been sealed. Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz have qualified for the playoffs. Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore have been knocked out. So a dead rubber? Yes and no. Read More
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the match 19 of the Women’s Premier League. Today Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Mumbai Indians in the first match of the day. RCB have been eliminated from the race for the WPL playoffs with their dream ending after UP Warriorz defeated MI yesterday. Gujarat Giants are also eliminated. MI, UPW and Delhi Capitals have made it to the next round. The fight between the three is now for the top spot. Why top spot is relevant? The table-topper directly qualifies for the final while the next two will have to fight it out in Eliminator for the next spot.
The last time RCB and MI clashed, Harmanpreet Kaur-led franchise stormed to a nine-wicket win. However, MI are now on a two-match losing streak while RCB have won two matches in a row. The tables have, sort of, turned.
When will the WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played?
The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will take place on March 21, Tuesday.
Where will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians be played?
The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
What time will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians begin?
The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL match?
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL match?
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Possible XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disa Kasat, Megan Schutt, Sobhana Asha, Preeti Bose
Mumbai Indians Predicted Line-up: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Get the latest Cricket News here
News18 Live Blog Team