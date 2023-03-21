RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Eye Batting Improvement, Royal Challengers Bangalore Aim For a Consolation Win

Yes because the result of todays double-header won’t change who advances but will decide which team directly qualifies for the final and which two teams will have to go through the Eliminator stage. Interestingly, all three qualifiers have a chance of finishing at the top of the points table. So still something to look forward to.

The last time RCB and MI clashed, Harmanpreet Kaur-led franchise stormed to a nine-wicket win. However, MI are now on a two-match losing streak while RCB have won two matches in a row. The tables have, sort of, turned.

When will the WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will take place on March 21, Tuesday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Possible XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disa Kasat, Megan Schutt, Sobhana Asha, Preeti Bose

Mumbai Indians Predicted Line-up: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Get the latest Cricket News here