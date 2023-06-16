'Doesn't Make Sense in Preventing a Youngster From Making a Case': Wriddhiman Saha Forgoes Duleep Trophy

Trends :Ashes 2023Shubhman GillGautam GambhirWTC FinalAjinkya Rahane
Saha informed Tripura selector Jayanta Dey to choose young players for the Duleep Trophy squad instead of him.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 20:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Wriddhiman Saha (AFP Photo)

Veteran India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has decided to opt out of selection in Duleep Trophy as he feels that the tournament is for the national team hopefuls. Saha, who last played for India way back in 2021, has already been informed by the team management that they want to try a young player in the line-up. After Rishabh Pant’s horrific car accident, India are in search of a wicketkeeper batter but they have decided to move on from Wriddhiman Saha.

The team management has backed KS Bharat in recent times as he was part of India’s XI in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and World Test Championship Final against Australia.

Meanwhile, Saha has almost no hopes of playing for India again as he informed Tripura selector Jayanta Dey to choose young players for the Duleep Trophy squad instead of him.

“To be fair to Wriddhiman, he said that Duleep Trophy is for India hopefuls. If I am never going to play for India, then doesn’t make sense in preventing a youngster from making a case. Hence we selected Abhishek Porel, who was the third choice," he added.

Meanwhile, India A skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran will be leading the side while former India spinner Shahbaz Nadeem will be his deputy.

But the East Zone selectors were baffled when they came to know that Ishan Kishan didn’t want to play the first-class tournament which is being held right before the two-Test series in the Caribbean starting July 12.

    • Squad: A Easwaran (capt), Santanu Mishra, Sudip Gharami, Riyan Parag, A. Majumdar, Bipin Saurabh, A Porel (wk), K Kushagra (wk), S Nadeem (vc), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Anukul Roy, M Mura Singh, Ishan Porel.

    (With Agency Inputs)

    first published: June 16, 2023, 16:03 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 20:57 IST
