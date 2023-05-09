'As Long as I Enjoy my Game, I will Continue to…': Wriddhiman Saha On What Makes Him Tick

Gujarat Titans’ wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha scored a blazing 43-ball 81 against Lucknow Super Giants last week catching the attention of RCB and India batter Virat Kohli. Kohli took to his Instagram story to praise Saha, tagging him and writing “What a player."

Saha and Shubman Gill also set up an impressive 142-run partnership for the first wicket in just 12.1 overs, with Gill contributing an unbeaten 94 to help GT post 227/2 in 20 overs. Speaking to the media, Saha expressed his gratitude for Kohli’s appreciation, saying “it always feels good when a player of that stature appreciates you," and that it motivates him to continue following the right process.

“We haven’t really had a chat after that knock but it always feels good when a player of that stature appreciates you. Also, you get an idea that the process you are following is correct and that’s motivating," Saha said during a media interaction.

The Gujarat Titans player is aware that he is nearing the end of his career and is determined to make a significant contribution to whichever team he represents.

“You can say that I am almost at the fag end of my cricketing career. When I started playing, I enjoyed the game and that’s why I continued with it. As long as I enjoy that - be it in domestic cricket or in the IPL - and can contribute to the team’s success, I will try and continue. Whether teams pick me or not, is for later, but I can just focus on my job," he said.

Gujarat Titans are at the top of the points tally with 16 points from 11 matches, having secured eight victories and three losses. According to Saha, Titans’ strategy is straightforward - to perform as a team and secure two points from every game. “Moreover, my job is to make valuable contributions for the team. As a team there is only one focus and that is to do well as a unit, get the two points and move ahead in the competition," he added.

Omission from WTC squad

India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul was ruled out of the WTC final after sustaining a thigh injury during the IPL 2023. Rahul was replaced by youngster Ishan Kishan in the squad.

But the wicket-keeping duties are likely to remain with Saha’s GT teammate KS Bharat for the title clash. Asked if he has had any conversation with Bharat, the right-hander said, “Bharat and I have been part of the national camp and the India ‘A’ team. We have had discussions about a lot of things in terms of keeping drills, and this year, too, we have spoken at length about keeping, batting and how to approach different situations."

“With KS Bharat, we have discussed what he needs to work on. When we do our drills together, these are the things that we talk about. He is gradually working on those areas…"

Conversation with Yash Dayal

Pacer Yash Dayal had a forgettable night during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders after he was hit for five maximums in the final over by his UP teammate Rinku Singh. Singh pulled of a stunning heist in the last over to seal the team’s 205-run chase. Dayal has not featured in GT playing XI since. However, the Saha put his weight behind the young pacer and added that any bowler can have a bad day particularly in T20 format.

“He was down with viral fever after the match (against KKR). But look, anyone can have a bad game and Dayal had one. This is a kind of format where a bowler can give away runs in one over. We all have been talking to him," he concluded.

