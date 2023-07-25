Latest World Test Championship Points Table Update After India vs West Indies 2nd Test Ends in a Draw

The second Test between India and West Indies was looking set for a mouthwatering finish after the hosts ended Day 4 at 76/2. Trailing 0-1, the Windies needed 289 runs to salvage the series while the visitors eyed 8 wickets for a clean sweep.

As luck would have it, neither India nor West Indies had it their way as the match ended in a draw after not a single ball could be bowled on Day 5 because of rain.

India won the Test series 1-0, however, despite all of the efforts of Rohit Sharma and Co. they had to settle for a draw against a spirited Caribbean side that showed a better fight after an abject surrender in the series opener.

Mohammed Siraj won the player of the match award after his five-wicket haul but after the draw, India have slipped to the second place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

According to the rules of the WTC 2023-25 cycle, the winning team receives 12 points and 100 percentage of points, and in the event of a tie, both teams pocket 6 points each and 50 percentage of points.

However, since the match ended in a draw, both India and West Indies received four points each and 33.33 percentage of points following the second Test.

As a consequence, India have dropped to the second place having led the WTC points table after their win in Dominica, while the Windies rose up to fifth place.

After their win over Sri Lanka in the first Test, Babar Azam-led Pakistan jumped to the top replacing India in first place with 100 percentage of points, while Rohit Sharma’s men saw their PCT drop to 66.67 with one win and one draw in the ongoing WTC 2023-25 cycle.

Australia dropped to third place having 54.17 percentage of points whereas England are in fourth place with 29.17 percentage of points.

