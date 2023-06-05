'Ajinkya Rahane Getting into the Groove': Veteran Batter Sweats it Out in Nets Ahead of WTC Final – WATCH

Team India is scheduled to face Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, starting Wednesday at the Oval. The fans will be eager to see Ajinkya Rahane in action who makes a comeback after a gap of 18 months. The veteran batter last played a Test match in January 2022, against South Africa in Cape Town after which he was sidelined due to a streak of poor performance. The former vice-captain headed back to domestic cricket, had a decent Ranji Trophy season while leading Mumbai and paved his way back to the Indian Test team.

Ahead of the WTC Final against Australia, Rahane sweated it out in the nest at The Oval on Monday morning. The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video in which the 35-year-old could be seen training hard with his teammates. Known for his solid defence, Rahane played some terrific shots during his stay in the nets.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Possible That 2024 T20 WC Could Shift From West Indies and USA

“Ajinkya Rahane is getting into the groove," the caption of the video read.

Meanwhile, head coach Rahul Dravid addressed a presser on Monday at the Oval and said Rahane shouldn’t approach the game as a one-off affair.

“He’s led the team to considerable success. And again, I wouldn’t want him to approach this as just a one-off. Sometimes you get dropped from teams and you make a comeback and you can play for as long as you’re playing well and as long as you’re performing. It’s not written in stone or rule that you only get one match. He puts in a good performance, really shows what he’s got," Dravid said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | India’s Road to The WTC Final: 5 Captains in 6 Series as Asian Giants Defy Odds to Get Another Shot at Title