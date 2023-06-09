'We Made the Same Blunder Four Years Ago': Australia Legend Says India Should Have Played R Ashwin in WTC Final

The Indian cricket team continues to draw criticism over their playing XI for the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final against Australia in London. The latest to join the list is the legendary Australia captain Steve Waugh who ‘can’t believe’ that Ravichandran Ashwin hasn’t made the cut for the title clash despite what he brings to the table.

India picked a four-pronged pace attack for the WTC final with Ravindra Jadeja as the lone specialist spinner. Overcast conditions and grass on the pitch at The Oval may have swayed Rohit Sharma in choosing the playing combination.

Waugh pointed out how Tim Paine-led Australia did the same mistake by bowling first at the venue during the fifth Ashes Test of 2019, a contest they lost by 145 runs.

Advertisement

“We made the same blunder four years ago in the Ashes. The Oval is always tricky," Waugh was quoted as saying by AAP.

“It looks green on top but underneath it is crumbly and a bit dry. You can get lulled into the overcast sky and green pitch and think it is going to do everything. As soon as the sun comes out it is totally different and dries out quickly," he added.

Waugh then said Ashwin, who has picked the most number of wickets in the ongoing WTC cycle for India, isn’t just a quality bowler but also a more than handy batter who has five Test centuries to his name.

“I do think (India) have picked the wrong side. Spin will play a big part in this Test match and it is going to be up and down," Waugh said.