WTC Final Highlights, IND vs AUS 2023: Travis Head 146*, Steve Smith 95* Put Australia in Command on Day 1

Steve Smith brings an end to the day with a gentle push through covers for a four to remain move closer to his hundred and finish the day unbeaten on 95 off 227. The star of the day though is Travis Head who dominated the proceedings, blazed away to an unbeaten 146 off 156. India had things under control during the first hour and on the either side of the lunch break but once Smith and Head joined forces, it was a one-way traffic with the pair adding 251 off 370.
Travis Head gets a half-volley and he crashes it through the covers for a four. Mohammed Siraj follows up with another juicy delivery and Head drives it through mid-on for four more. 9 runs in it. Head moves to 143 off 155, Steve Smith on 91 off 222.
Mohammed Shami beats the outside edge of Travis Head with a one that nips away and then induces a thick edge but the ball goes wide of gully for a four. 5 runs in it.
Some life returns after India take the new ball. Mohammed Siraj gets one to move away to beat the outside edge of Travis Head. However, Siraj overpitches to finish his over and gets pummeled for a four by Steve Smith who has entered the 90s.
Mohammed Shami is back for another spell. Six dot balls in the over to Steve Smith. And India have also taken the new ball midway through the over.
With a single, Travis Head brings up Australia’s 300 in 79.1 overs. Smiles in the Australian dressing room. They are well placed in this contest now.
Steve Smith dances down the track and smashes one from Ravindra Jadeja through mid-off for a four. 7 runs from it. Smith on 86 off 207.
A little suspense after Shardul Thakur bowled a sixth dot delivery in a row to Steve Smith with the umpires checking for a no-ball. It was fine though with the players and the umpire sharing a smile. At least something to smile for India.
Travis Head beaten again, this time while going for a slog sweep against Ravindra Jadeja. Three singles in the over. Still 13 overs left in the day.
It’s certainly been a long day for the Indian team. Travis Head goes over cover for a four and then ramps the next over slip cordon for four more. Thakur responds with the one that moved and nearly crashed onto the stumps. The final delivery kept low as Head went for a cut but was beaten on the edge again. 9 runs from it.
0,0,0,0,0 and then a yorker which Steve Smith squirts for a single to keep the strike and end the over of Shardul Thakur.
With a four off Ravindra Jadeja, Travis Head brings up his 200-run partnership with Steve Smith for the fourth wicket.
Shardul Thakur strays onto the pads of Travis Head who says thank you very much and sends the ball to fine leg for a four - 16th of his innings. That was the only scoring shot in the over.
Just four runs in the past two overs. ‘Just’ because Australia have been scoring at a rapid pace in this session. Two contrasting innings in progress at The Oval - Travis Head on 107 off 120 while Steven Smith on 74 off 179.
Ravindra Jadeja brought back. And Steve Smith takes the aerial route and despite not hitting with full control manages to clear mid-off for a four. And when Jadeja went full, drove it through covers for four more. 9 runs in it.
Rohit Sharma turns to Shardul Thakur, the man with the golden arm. Starts by overstepping and it’s a no ball. His fourth delivery is in the slot for Steve Smith who whips it through midwicket for a four and repeats the shot off the following delivery but this time only gets a couple. 7 runs in it.
A short of length delivery to start the over from Mohammed Shami and Travis Head punches it through covers for a four - 15th of the innings. Shami follows that with five dot balls in a row. Time for a drinks break.
Mohammed Siraj drifts onto the pads and Steve Smith whips it away for a four - his eighth of the innings and moves to 57 off 160. Siraj has now bowled 16 overs in which he has given 51 runs for a solitary wicket. The partnership is zoomed to 167.
HUNDRED! He had to work hard for that single but Travis Head can finally breath easy. A short delivery from Mohammed Shami and Head gets an edge away for a single to get to his century! Excellent knock from the Aussie. Took just 106 deliveries to reach the milestone.
Mohammed Siraj, into his 15th over, continues to bend his back to bowl short to Travis Head and continues to trouble him. Head is in 99 off 102.
FIFTY! Half-century no. 38 for Steve Smith in Test cricket. A well-deserved milestone for the Australia batting superstar. Mohammed Siraj has been brought back and he troubled Travis Head with a couple of short deliveries including one which hit him on the head requiring mandatory concussion check.
A tidy over from Mohammed Shami. He drew an edge from the bat of Travis Head to start the over with but it was wide of the fielder at second slip. A single and five dot balls in the over.
Australia have switched gears. They have now started scoring boundaries at will. Steve Smith smacks a couple of fours in the over of Umesh Yadav - driven past the bowler and the next through mid-on. And moves to 49 off 137. 9 runs in it.
Travis Head is now scoring boundaries for fun. Mohammed Shami bowls one short and the lefty directs it over the slips with an arched back for a four. Shami again goes short and Head again ramps it up but this time sends the ball sailing all the way over for a six. 13 runs in it. Head eight away from a hundred.
With a single, Travis Head brings up Australia’s 200 in 58.1 overs.
FOUR! Now Steve Smith gets a boundary. Umesh Yadav drops one outside off and Smith punches it through point for a four. 7 runs in it.
Some width from Mohammed Shami and Travis Head pounces on it with quick hands - a cuts it and the ball goes flying over Ajinkya Rahane’s head at gully for a four. 7 runs in it.
IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Highlights: Travis Head and a Steve Smith produced contrasting, unbeaten innings to put Australia in control of the ICC World Test Championship final. Indian bowlers had a long day at The Oval as Head scored an unbeaten 146 while Smith remained unbeaten on 95 to take Australia to 327/3 in 85 overs.
Head scored his maiden century against India, his sixth of Test career and the first ever batter to get to the milestone in the final of WTC.
Smith struck his 38th half-century in what has been a composed innings.
Earlier, Shami struck right in his first over after lunch to get rid of Marnus Labuschagne. The right-arm quickly pitched it up, luring the Aussie No. 3 for a drive. Labuschagne fails to connect and gets castled. Prior to lunch break, David Warner did the hard yards to get to 43 but then Shardul Thakur strangled him down the leg-side to have him caught behind minutes before lunch, giving India a timely breakthrough.
Warner had unleashed a flurry of boundaries in an over of Umesh Yadav as Australia got to their fifty in 14.5 overs as they settled in nicely.
Plenty of movement for Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne have braved the first hour successfully despite a few plays and misses.
Australia lost opener Usman Khawaja for a 10-ball duck after being put in to bat first. Mohammed Siraj drew the first blood by having Khawaja caught behind.
Rohit Sharma called it correctly at the coin toss and opted to bowl first in the final of the ICC World Test Championship against Australia in London. Rohit cited overcast conditions behind his decision and went with four seamers and a spinner with Ravindra Jadeja starting ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin. Meanwhile, for Australia, Scott Boland starts as Josh Hazlewood was ruled out through injury.
Team India are set to take on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 in one of their biggest tests as both teams set out to achieve red-ball cricket glory. The WTC final 2023 will be played at the Oval in London from June 7-11 between the two top Test-playing nations.
Ahead of what promises to be a blockbuster encounter, India will be boosted by the form of Virat Kohli who recently smashed back-to-back centuries during the IPL 2023 season. Shubman Gill finished as the leading run-scorer in IPL’s 16th edition and the Indian youngster will be raring to go against families foes Australia.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s form has been somewhat patchy, but the 36-year-old will be playing his 50th Test match in the WTC final, since 2019, his average has shot up to 52.76 with 6 hundreds & 4 fifties from 36 innings.
On the other hand, Australia will be relying on the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, captain Pat Cummins and other key players to take them to the coveted ICC trophy.
Both teams have some big players missing ahead of the WTC final, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer are all ruled out of the marquee clash whereas Australia too won’t be able to call upon the likes of Josh Hazlewood who suffered a late injury blow and in his place Scott Boland will be playing, Cummins confirmed ahead of the game.
Talking about the head-to-head record between the two teams, Australia and India have squared off against each on 106 occasions in red-ball cricket, Australia have claimed 44 wins and have a slight edge over India who have won 32 times.
Rohit Sharma’s side defeated Cummins and Co during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 earlier this year and the Australian team will look to take revenge for that series loss.
There is a reserve day in place as well should rain play spoilsport, just like it did during the previous edition where India finished runners-up against New Zealand.
When will the India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 match be played?
India vs Australia World Test Championship Final 2023 will start from June 7-11.
Where will the India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 match be played?
The India vs Australia World Test Championship final 2023 will be played at the Kennington Oval in London.
What time will the India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 match start?
The India vs Australia World Test Championship final will begin at 3:00 pm IST.
How to live stream India vs Australia, WTC final 2023 match?
The India vs Australia World Test Championship final 2023 can be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
How to watch India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 match on TV?
The India vs Australia World Test Championship final will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
