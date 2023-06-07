WTC Final Highlights, IND vs AUS 2023: Travis Head 146*, Steve Smith 95* Put Australia in Command on Day 1

IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Highlights: Travis Head and a Steve Smith produced contrasting, unbeaten innings to put Australia in control of the ICC World Test Championship final. Indian bowlers had a long day at The Oval as Head scored an unbeaten 146 while Smith remained unbeaten on 95 to take Australia to 327/3 in 85 overs.

Head scored his maiden century against India, his sixth of Test career and the first ever batter to get to the milestone in the final of WTC.

Smith struck his 38th half-century in what has been a composed innings.

Earlier, Shami struck right in his first over after lunch to get rid of Marnus Labuschagne. The right-arm quickly pitched it up, luring the Aussie No. 3 for a drive. Labuschagne fails to connect and gets castled. Prior to lunch break, David Warner did the hard yards to get to 43 but then Shardul Thakur strangled him down the leg-side to have him caught behind minutes before lunch, giving India a timely breakthrough.

Warner had unleashed a flurry of boundaries in an over of Umesh Yadav as Australia got to their fifty in 14.5 overs as they settled in nicely.

Plenty of movement for Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne have braved the first hour successfully despite a few plays and misses.

Australia lost opener Usman Khawaja for a 10-ball duck after being put in to bat first. Mohammed Siraj drew the first blood by having Khawaja caught behind.

Rohit Sharma called it correctly at the coin toss and opted to bowl first in the final of the ICC World Test Championship against Australia in London. Rohit cited overcast conditions behind his decision and went with four seamers and a spinner with Ravindra Jadeja starting ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin. Meanwhile, for Australia, Scott Boland starts as Josh Hazlewood was ruled out through injury.

Team India are set to take on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 in one of their biggest tests as both teams set out to achieve red-ball cricket glory. The WTC final 2023 will be played at the Oval in London from June 7-11 between the two top Test-playing nations.

Ahead of what promises to be a blockbuster encounter, India will be boosted by the form of Virat Kohli who recently smashed back-to-back centuries during the IPL 2023 season. Shubman Gill finished as the leading run-scorer in IPL’s 16th edition and the Indian youngster will be raring to go against families foes Australia.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s form has been somewhat patchy, but the 36-year-old will be playing his 50th Test match in the WTC final, since 2019, his average has shot up to 52.76 with 6 hundreds & 4 fifties from 36 innings.

On the other hand, Australia will be relying on the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, captain Pat Cummins and other key players to take them to the coveted ICC trophy.

Both teams have some big players missing ahead of the WTC final, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer are all ruled out of the marquee clash whereas Australia too won’t be able to call upon the likes of Josh Hazlewood who suffered a late injury blow and in his place Scott Boland will be playing, Cummins confirmed ahead of the game.

Talking about the head-to-head record between the two teams, Australia and India have squared off against each on 106 occasions in red-ball cricket, Australia have claimed 44 wins and have a slight edge over India who have won 32 times.

Rohit Sharma’s side defeated Cummins and Co during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 earlier this year and the Australian team will look to take revenge for that series loss.

There is a reserve day in place as well should rain play spoilsport, just like it did during the previous edition where India finished runners-up against New Zealand.

When will the India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 match be played?

India vs Australia World Test Championship Final 2023 will start from June 7-11.

Where will the India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 match be played?

The India vs Australia World Test Championship final 2023 will be played at the Kennington Oval in London.

What time will the India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 match start?

The India vs Australia World Test Championship final will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

How to live stream India vs Australia, WTC final 2023 match?

The India vs Australia World Test Championship final 2023 can be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 match on TV?

The India vs Australia World Test Championship final will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.