WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS Highlights: Rohit Sharma's India Eye the Prestigious Mace as they Face the Aussies

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 23:55 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Rohit Sharma-led Team India are all set to lock horns with Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 for the coveted trophy. The top two Test-playing nations are set to battle it out at the Oval in London from June 7-11 to be crowned the WTC winners for the 2021-23 edition. Read More
Fasten your seat belts as we are just one sleep away from the biggest Test match of the year - the WTC final. Action unfolds on Wednesday afternoon IST at The Oval London. Stay tuned.
Australia captain Pat Cummins has a look at the pitch at The Oval on the eve of WTC Final against India.
Team India preparations in full-swing ahead of WTC final 2023, Indian batters and bowlers sweat it out in nets ahead of the blockbuster shown down against Australia.
ICC name the key battles, between Rohit Sharma and Nathan Lyon, Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins, and Ravindra Jadeja and Cameron Green, all the individual battles that could impact the outcome of the WTC final 2023.
Dinesh Karthik shares latest images of WTC final pitch which will be used at the Oval. Karthik revealed that the grass has been fine-tuned from yesterday, it was 9mm yesterday, 6mm today.
Aakash Chopra names India playing XI, leaves out Ravichandran Ashwin, opts for KS Bharat ahead of Ishan Kishan.
Batting first is likely to be a challenge during the WTC final between India and Australia, toss is going to be a key factor.
Team India players describe Rohit Sharma in one word: Puller, Hitman, Class and ‘Banta Hain’, all praised from Indian players.
“I feel that ICC event finals especially, you don’t get to play them everywhere each and every year, so it’s, for a few players or somebody like me, a once-in-a-lifetime moment," Thakur said.
“All that I want is to make it count. It’s always a special moment when you’re representing your country – especially India, when there’s a billion people out there who dream of playing for the nation and only the best 15 have been chosen to represent the country," Shardul added.
ICC share special poster for Virat Kohli ahead of WTC final. “The return of Virat", Kohli scored runs aplenty during the IPL 2023 season, including back to back centuries but Royal Challengers Bangalore fell narrowly short of qualifying for the IPL playoffs.
Virat Kohli special promo shared by the broadcasters ahead of the WTC final 2023. The onus is on Kohli who is on the verge of achieving plenty of personal milestones during the marquee clash against Australia.
Virat Kohli speaks highly of Shubman Gill after the latter smashed three centuries in the IPL 2023 season, two of them weeks before the WTC final 2023.
“He (Gill) speaks to me a lot about the game, is very keen to learn and has an amazing skill set at his age," Kohli told the ICC.
“He has got an amazing ability and a temperament to perform at the highest level and is confident and we do have that relationship and we do have that understanding based upon respect," said Virat.
Virat Kohli the ‘King’ talks about Shubman Gill the ‘prince’ the tags given to the Indian batters, lavishes praise on Indian youngster.
“These tags of king and prince and all of that kind of thing are great for the public and spectators to see, but I think the job of any senior player is to help improve the youngsters and give them the insight you have had throughout your career," said Kohli.
Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins all in readiness for what promises to be an epic encounter between India and Australia. The two nations have provided fans with plenty of historic games, and tomorrow’s WTC final 2023 will be no different.
Here’s why Aakash Chopra thinks Virat Kohli will be the batter to watch out for, ahead of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, and in-form opener Shubman Gill who lit up the IPL 2023 season with three centuries.
When quizzed about Team India’s playing XI for the WTC final against Australia, skipper Rohit Sharma held his cards up his sleeve and gave a rather smart reply.
What Combination will India Play Against Australia? Rohit Sharma Gives a Smart Answer Ahead of WTC Final
On the eve of the WTC final 2023 between India and Australia, Rohit was hit on his thumb. Here’s all you need to know about the Rohit Sharma injury updates:
Rohit Sharma Injured in Nets on Eve of WTC Final? Here’s The Truth
Latest updates from London, Rohit Sharma was struck on his thumb while batting in the nets on Tuesday, however, Rohit should be fine to play tomorrow, no need to panic.
Rohit Sharma gives his a statement of intent, he wants to win championships as Team India’s captain.
“Every captain wants to win championship… I also want to win championship… for me, it will be nice if I can win 1 or 2 championships… The next 5 days will be quite challenging for us, but we do understand that winning the championship is not easy," said Rohit in the pre-match presser ahead of the WTC final 2023.
Watch Indian players revel in full glory donning their fresh new Test jersey from Adidas ahead of the WTC final against Australia.
Aakash Chopra names one ‘problem’ for Australia ahead of the WTC final 2023, while also revealing one ‘key player’ for Australia who could threaten the Indian bowling attack.
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram shared a secret or two for the Indian team to tackle Australia’s batting-heavy lineup when they come out to bat.
Rohit Sharma offered his thoughts on ‘confident’ Shubman Gill who scored runs aplenty ahead of the WTC final during IPL 2023.
Rohit Sharma interacts with the media ahead of WTC final 2023 against Australia and offers his thoughts on the pitch at the Oval.
‘Winning the WTC means everything to us…’: Hear Rohit Sharma’s thoughts on what it means for the Indian team upon reaching the final of WTC final 2023 and a lot more.
Team India will compete in what will be their second successive WTC final against Australia at the Oval. Ahead of the marquee clash, here’s all you need to know:
WTC Final, India And Australia: All You Need to Know About World Test Championship 2023 Grand Finale
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia WTC final 2023. With the marquee clash set to take place between June 7-11, from 3 PM IST onwards, we’ll bring to you all the live updates and buildup ahead of the blockbuster finale of the WTC 2021-23 edition.
Standing in their way will be Australia, Pat Cummins’ side finished at the top of the WTC points table even though they were beaten by India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 which was played earlier this year.
As far as the head-to-head record between India and Australia is concerned, the two cricketing powerhouses have locked horns with each other in red-ball format on 106 occasions.
Australia have a slight edge having won 44 games, while the Indian team picked up 32 victories, furthermore, one match ended in a tie while 29 games finished in a draw.
Both sides have been preparing for the WTC final for the past two weeks or so, and both captains are set to be without some key players for the WTC final 2023.
KL Rahul injured himself during IPL 2023 and the BCCI has named Ishan Kishan as his replacement, with Suryakumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Yashasvi Jaiswal available as standby players. Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are both long-term absentees and so is Shreyas Iyer.
Australia suffered a late blow as Josh Hazlewood was ruled out from the summit clash with Michael Neser taking his place in the team.
Where to watch the WTC final 2023 between India and Australia on television?
India vs Australia WTC final 2023 will be live telecasted for TV viewers on the Star Sports Network, the match will start at 3 PM IST.
Where to watch the WTC final 2023 between India and Australia live streaming?
India vs Australia WTC final 2023 will be live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat
Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser.
News18 Live Blog Team