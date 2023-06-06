WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS Highlights: Rohit Sharma's India Eye the Prestigious Mace as they Face the Aussies

“I feel that ICC event finals especially, you don’t get to play them everywhere each and every year, so it’s, for a few players or somebody like me, a once-in-a-lifetime moment," Thakur said.

“All that I want is to make it count. It’s always a special moment when you’re representing your country – especially India, when there’s a billion people out there who dream of playing for the nation and only the best 15 have been chosen to represent the country," Shardul added.