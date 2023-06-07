'Cloudy now, Should Get..': Dinesh Karthik Offers Latest Update on London Weather Ahead of WTC Final 2023

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik has offered an update to fans regarding the weather in London as she shared a snap of the ‘cloudy’ morning at the Oval ahead of the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia.

Karthik, who is part of the commentary panel reached the venue a couple of hours before the match starts officially, the toss is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST, while the match begins at 03:00 PM IST.

Karthik took his Instagram stories to post a weather update and fair to say that it’s not looking too promising, as there was a lot of cloud cover over the Oval before the WTC final 2023, but the 36-year-old said that it is likely to get better as the day progresses.

Advertisement

IND vs AUS, WTC Final LIVE: Rohit Sharma’s Team India Eye Test Glory Against Australia

“Cloudy now, should get better," read DK’s note on his Instagram story a couple of hours before the WTC final.

Earlier, Karthik had also revealed that the grass on the pitch had been reduced from 9mm on Monday to 6mm on Tuesday, 24 hours before the final between India and Australia.

He also, shared an update on the pitch, with final preparations being done to prepare the strip ahead of the marquee clash.

Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu batter who had a forgetful IPL 2023 season with Royal Challengers Bangalore named his playing XI for the WTC final, picking KS Bharat ahead of Ishan Kishan, being a wicketkeeper himself.

ALSO READ| IND vs AUS WTC Final: What Happens, Who Wins Mace If The Oval Test Is A Draw Or Tie?

With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as his openers, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja made up the middle order, followed by Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj as the pacers as elected by DK.