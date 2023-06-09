'Not Easy in Indian Cricket as a Batter to Come Back And...': Sourav Ganguly Hails Ajinkya Rahane

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly heaped praise on comeback man Ajinkya Rahane for his fighting 89-run knock against Australia in the World Test Championship Final at the Oval, London. Rahane took the onus on himself when India lost six wickets for just 152 runs and helped his team avoid follow-on alongside Shardul Thakur.

Rahane, who was dropped from the Indian Test side last year after the South Africa tour, made a comeback in the side after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to a back injury. The veteran batter performed well in domestic cricket and then followed it up in IPL 2023 to earn a Test call-up after more than a year.

Ganguly said that it’s not easy to make a comeback in the Indian team after such a long period and make a statement like Rahane did with an 89-run knock to help India recover after early wickets.

“How good it is, after 18 months. He (Rahane) was away for 18 months from Test cricket, Many of them had written him off and probably he himself. It is not easy in Indian cricket as a batter to come back and make a statement. I think it is tremendous. There have been many comebacks in the past but not after such a long period. He was magnificent. He fought hard despite wickets falling at the other end. He will be extremely proud of what he has done till lunch," Ganguly told the broadcaster.

Rahane shared a 109-run stand with Shardul Thakur for the seventh wicket to revive India’s innings. Thakur scored his third Test century at the Oval to give able support to Rahane in a tricky situation.