WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli to Pat Cummins - Five Players to Watch Out For

The wait is finally over as the next five days promise a high-voltage clash between two heavyweights of Test cricket – India and Australia. The two teams lock horns in the much-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting Wednesday at the Oval. The Aussies have had a superb run in the past two years, winning 5 out of 6 Test series to end the second WTC cycle at the pole position. On the other hand, India had a roller-coaster kind of a journey with their latest win coming against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year.

But now the equation has come down to just one game – the grand finale in London. Whichever side performs better at the neutral venue and adapts to the condition faster clinches the Test mace. Before we head into the final showdown, let’s have a look at the players to watch out for in the WTC Final 2023.

Shubman Gill: Given Gill’s red-hot form in the recent past, it’s a no-brainer that he will open India’s batting with skipper Rohit Sharma. He’s coming into the contest with an IPL Orange on his head and before that, he got a magnificent hundred when he batted against Australia in the Ahmedabad Test. Not just the coach but the captain and even the vice-captain have spoken highly of the 23-year-old and the fans will be eager to see him bat with conviction against the Aussies.

Virat Kohli: The King is back in his true colours and has had a great run this year so far. Just like Gill, he too had a terrific IPL season and more importantly, scored his first hundred in March against Australia in the Ahmedabad Test, ending the 3-year-long draught of hundreds in Test cricket. Kohli and Australia is a match made in heaven. Expect the crowd at the Oval to clap in unison when he smashes the Aussie pace trio out of the park effortlessly.

Mohammad Shami: If England is a paradise for speedsters, then Shami has all the rights to have a blast. It’s been more than five years since he established himself as the frontline pacer of the Indian cricket team. Shami has had immense success against Australia since India won their first Test series Down Under. This time around, he had the added responsibility of leading the Indian pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. The Aussies are already talking about Shami’s seam placement as that’s something going to trouble them on a juicy Oval track.

Pat Cummins: The Aussie skipper has been playing a dual role since he was named as the Test captain. He has been superbly leading the pace attack as well as the team in difficult situations. He was forced to leave the India tour midway due to family concerns but now he’s back in the ultimate battle to settle the score with Rohit Sharma & Co. With 53 wickets, Cummins is the second-highest wicket-taker for Australia after Nathan Lyon, who tops the list with 83 scalps in 19 matches.