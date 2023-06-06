‘Tags of King and Prince are Great for Public’: Here’s How Kohli Playing Big Role in Shubman Gill’s Rise

The year 2023 has witnessed the emergence of two Indian stars – Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill – in international. While the former Indian skipper rediscovered his batting mojo and roared back to form with centuries in Test cricket and ODIs, the young batter from Punjab has notched triple figures across formats this year. The duo strengthen India’s batting order and are ready to roll in London where Team India will lock horns with Australia in the much-awaited World Test Championship final, starting Wednesday at The Oval.

Ahead of the marquee clash, Kohli spoke about Gill’s calibre as a batter, stating that the 23-year-old has an amazing skill set and is always keen to learn.

“He (Gill) speaks to me a lot about the game, is very keen to learn and has an amazing skill set at his age," Kohli told the ICC.

“He has got an amazing ability and a temperament to perform at the highest level and is confident and we do have that relationship and we do have that understanding based upon respect.

“I am keen to help him grow and really understand his potential and come into his own so that he can play for a long time and perform consistently and India cricket gets benefited," he added.

While Kohli is fondly known as the ‘King’ of Indian cricket, Gill has earned the tag of ‘Prince’ following a consistent run with the bat lately. But the former Indian captain hardly pays any heed to such fan-driven terminologies. He believes more in passing the knowledge to the juniors, especially to those who are keen to learn new things every day.

