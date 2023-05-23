WTC Final: Rohit Captain but no Place for Gill and Pujara in Shastri's Combined India-Australia XI

With the World Test Championship final just a couple of weeks away, former India allrounder and head coach Ravi Shastri has picked a combined XI comprising players from the two finalists - India and Australia.

Australia topped the current ICC World Test Championship cycle to enter the final while India are playing for the title for the second time in a row.

Shastri has made interesting choices in the combined playing XI which will be interestingly led by Rohit Sharma ahead of the likes of Australia skipper Pat Cummins.

Shastri though indicated he may have leaned onto Steve Smith had he been the Australia captain.

“I would give the captaincy to Rohit because he’s much more experienced than Pat," Shastri told ICC. “He’s been around and he’s captained sides for a long time. If Steve Smith was captain of Australia, then maybe it’s a different story, but since it’s Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma, Rohit wins it. Plus, you know, as a captain, you’re a certainty in the XI so he opens the batting."

For the opening combo, Shastri picked Usman Khawaja to partner with Rohit and Marnus Labuschagne has been given the all-important no. 3 spot with no place for Cheteshwar Pujara in the eleven.

“It’s a tight one between Usman Khawaja and Shubman Gill," Shastri said. “Shubman is the rising young star and he’s a terrific player, but Usman Khawaja, just by current form and the number of runs he’s got over the last couple of years, I think he gets in there."

The next four picks are quite obvious with Virat Kohli at no. 4, Steve Smith at no.5 and Ravindra Jadeja being the only allrounder. Alex Carey has been saddled with the wicketkeeping duties.

However, the bowling department is dominated by the Australians while Nathan Lyon gets the preference over Ravichandran Ashwin.

“The reason why I picked Nathan Lyon ahead of Ashwin is because of Nathan’s overseas record," Shastri argued. “Not just in Australia, but outside Australia and (Lyon is) probably stronger to bowl those overs in England if needed."

Ravi Shastri’s Combined India-Australia XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Ravindra Jadeja, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mohammed Shami