WTC Final 2023: India or Australia Which Team Will Win ICC Title if Marquee Clash Ends in Draw?

The upcoming World Test Championship final (WTC) between India and Australia which will be played from June 7-11 at the Oval in London has fans buzzing already as both teams gear up to lock horns for the coveted ICC trophy. Rohit Sharma’s men have begun their preparations for the marquee clash in full swing, and so have Pat Cummins’ side.

Both teams will be looking to claim the WTC final trophy as they finished in the top two positions for the WTC 2021-23 points table.

While Australia had a forgetful showing in the previous cycle, they finished at the top of the points table this time around, while Team India were in second place.

It will be the second consecutive time that the Indian team will be playing in the final of WTC, and having lost the previous marquee clash to New Zealand, they will be raring to set that record straight.

Add to the fact that India defeated Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, it will only add more motivation for Cummins’ men to take revenge.

With the top two Test-playing nations set to lock horns, it will be a cracking contest in the WTC final 2023, and so many superstars set to grace the big stage, the probability that the match could end in a draw cannot be ruled out.

Which team will win WTC Final 2023 if the match ends in a draw?

Just because Australia finished at the top of the WTC 2021-23 points table does not mean that they will get their hands on the trophy so easily, even in the event of a draw, the trophy will be shared by the two teams.

Should rain play a part in the final, just like it happened during the previous edition’s finale, there will be a reserve day in place. However, the additional playing time will only be considered if there is a substantial loss of playing time in the first five days.

For any regular Test match, the playing time on average extends up to 30 hours of play, six hours each day, or 90 overs per day. The WTC final 2023 will only be pushed into the reserve day if the 90 overs cannot be completed on any given day.