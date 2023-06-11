'Not at All Acceptable': Fans Slam ICC For Sharing Photos of Cameron Green's Controversial Catch to Dismiss Gill

Indian opener Shubman Gill was left disappointed at the controversial decision to give him out following a Cameron Green catch, which looked like it had touched the ground, on the penultimate day of the World Test Championship 2023 Final between India and Australia at The Oval in England.

The incident drew the wrath of a horde of cricket lovers, according to whom the opportunity was dropped and Gill should have been allowed to play on.

ICC shared images of the catch by Green and the Indian faithful made sure to express their frustration with some stinging posts on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

‘That Cameron Green catch’, read ICC’s post, which drew the ire of fans.

A fan took a massive dig at the umpire responsible for the decision, Richard Kettleborough.

The comment read “Richard Kettleborough be like, “Rock and Roll that please! Yeah just freeze it here. Green’s expression looks great after taking the catch. I’m ready with my decision."

Another fan shared a video clip from a movie, in which the fielder fumbles a catching opportunity clearly and yet the umpire signals the batsman to be out, in the comments section with the caption, “How ICC Umpire gave #shubhmangill s out in the #INDvsAUS #WTCFinal2023".

One user shared a post that read"@ICC have less than 24 hours to correct it, unless they want to create history as “Another big blunder made in cricket". After having so much technical advancement, this is not at all accepted.

While another fan said, “Catch? There was no catch if you understand the rules of the game. ICC must reprimand the umpires for setting a very bad example for the future. This is serious stuff, regardless of which team you’re supporting."