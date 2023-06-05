'Susceptible to Nicking': Greg Chappell Names India Star Who Could be Troubled by Australian Pacers in WTC Final

Australian speedsters bowling full throttle with the Dukes ball to the Indian batters on the spicy Oval track during English summer – it seems poetic. Such scenes will be on display when the top two-ranked Test teams lock horns in the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, starting Wednesday in London. Green tops and Indian batters have had a sweet-and-sour relationship so far and once again, it will be interesting to see how they would perform against the trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.

However, in the last few years, India have showcased their fearless batting approach away from home. With some young guns in the squad, the Rohit Sharma-led side looks all prepared to take on the Aussies.

Ahead of the mega contest, Australia legend Greg Chappell seems to have discovered a chink in Shubman Gill’s armour. Though the youngster has been in great nick lately, Chappell feels that Starc can trouble the opening batter.

“I don’t want to go into too much detail but I’m sure the Australians must have seen a couple of things that I have seen. There are little things that Shubman does a few things early in his innings that make him vulnerable to that length around off stump and if the ball bounces a little bit extra, he will susceptible to nicking off behind the wicket. But he’s a very good player. If they don’t bowl, he will punish them," Chappell said on Backstage with Boria.

“Gill has been to England before. He will struggle like anyone in English conditions if the Australians bowl well. The bowlers who will trouble him moxst are the ones who get that extra pace like Mitchell Starc. That can worry anyone," he added.

Chappell also mentioned Josh Hazlewood giving a tough time to Gill in the WTC Final. However, to Australia’s disappointment, the right-arm quick has been ruled out of the game with an injury. He has been replaced by Michael Neser in the squad.