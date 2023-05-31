'Biggest Test Will be...': Sunil Gavaskar on The Challenge India Will Face in WTC Final

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels that switching from the T20 mode to playing red-ball cricket in World Test Championship final is going to be a big task for the Indian players.

The highly-anticipated WTC final will be played between India and Australia at The Oval, London starting from June 7. The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League concluded this Monday with a majority of Indian stars participating.

Gavaskar suggested that both formats are completely different and it’s going to be a big challenge for the Indian stars.

“The biggest test will be the fact that just about everybody will be coming out of a T20 format, and Test cricket is a longer format. So, I think that’s going to be the big challenge," said Gavaskar on Star Sports on Tuesday.

Gavaskar made a point that apart from Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara all other players in the squad were playing the shortest format as the former was playing county cricket for Sussex.

“They (India) have only Cheteshwar Pujara who has been playing in the English County Championship, so he will be the only guy who has played the longer format in these conditions, so that’s going to be the big challenge for them."

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane will be one of the players who has to play a big role for the Indian team in WTC Final. The veteran batter returned to the Test team after more than a year as he worked hard in domestic cricket and following his impressive run in IPL, made a way back.

Gavaskar feels that Rahane’s experience of playing in the English conditions will be crucial for India as he will bat on an important number 5 position against a quality Australia bowling unit.

“He’s got a lot of experience having played in England, having scored runs in England. So, yes, I think he is going to be crucial down at number 5. And yes, I do believe he has a point to prove, I still feel he has got plenty of cricket left in him, and this is a wonderful opportunity for him." The cricketer-turned-commentator hoped Rahane makes full use of the opportunity that has come his way to extend his professional career.

“I’m hoping he will be able to grab this opportunity with all the experience that he has and make a place for him back in the Indian team," he added.