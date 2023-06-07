India vs Australia Probable XIs, WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma Faces Ishan Kishan-KS Bharat Dilemma, Will Ravichandran Ashwin Play?

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 predicted playing XIs: The biggest red-ball encounter is here. India and Australia will play against each other in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The Test match will be hosted at The Oval in London and will begin on June 7. This is the second time India have booked a ticket to the WTC final. In their previous appearance in 2021, India endured a disappointing loss at the hands of New Zealand.

India will be desperate to win the title this time as their last ICC trophy came with the Champions Trophy triumph in 2013, under the leadership of legendary captain MS Dhoni.

Advertisement

Despite injury issues of several first-team players, India have managed to build a balanced squad for the WTC final. Young opener Shubman Gill, who is coming off a memorable IPL season, is expected to continue his swashbuckling form with Ravindra Jadeja being another player to watch from the Indian brigade.

ALSO READ| WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS Live Updates: Dinesh Karthik Shares Latest Images of Oval Pitch Ahead of WTC Final

Pat Cummins-led Australia have not made any significant change in their Test squad. They will play with just one spinner while India will include two in their playing eleven. The pacers will need to take more responsibility as they have the ability to change the course of the game on the greenish surface of the Oval.

Check Out India vs Australia Probable XIs

Advertisement

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon

India vs Australia Full Squads: