What Combination will India Play Against Australia? Rohit Sharma Gives a Smart Answer Ahead of WTC Final

It has been 10 years since Team India won an ICC championship. The last title they pocketed was the Champions Trophy in 2013 where the Men in Blue defeated England in the final under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Virat Kohli was next at the helm but he couldn’t lay his hands on any of the silverware during his tenure as the Indian captain. And now, Rohit Sharma has a great opportunity to script history by clinching the World Test Championship (WTC) Final in which India will square off against Australia at The Oval in London.

The much-anticipated face-off is scheduled to get underway on June 7. A day before, the Indian skipper addressed a press conference and expressed his willingness to win an ICC title for the team.

“I have been given the job to take Indian cricket forward. For me, it’s the same to win as many games and championships. It will be nice to win some titles. But we don’t want to put too much pressure by thinking too much about it," Rohit told reporters at The Oval.

The Indian captain further said the next five days are going to be very crucial and the unit understands that winning the championship will be very challenging.

“Whether it’s me or someone else, even the guys before, their role was to take Indian cricket forward and win as many games, as many championships as possible. For me also, it will be the same. I want to win games, I want to win championships. That is what you play for," Rohit said during the pre-match press conference.

“And yeah, it will be nice to win some titles, win some extraordinary series. But yeah, like having said that, I genuinely feel that we don’t want to put too much pressure on ourselves by overthinking about these kinds of stuff.

“As a captain, like I said, every captain wants to win championships, So I’ll be no different. I also want to win the championship. And that’s what the sport is all about, winning the championship. So, for me, it will be nice if I can win one or two championships, as in when I decide to move on from this job."

What shall be the team combination?

On being asked about the combination India would play in the final, Rohit gave an uncertain response. He said all players have been asked to be ready and didn’t give away anything about playing XI.

“I’ve not said that Ashwin is not going to play. We’ll wait until tomorrow - because one thing I have seen here - the pitch actually changes quite a bit day to day," he said when asked if it will be difficult to leave out Ashwin.

“Today it’s looking the way it is. Tomorrow it might be slightly different, who knows? So the message to the boys has been very clear, all 15 must be ready to play at any point in time," he said.

The pitch wore a greenish look less than 24 hours and if conditions remain overcast in the morning, an extra pace option will come in handy.

“I saw it (pitch) yesterday, I didn’t have a chance to see it today. But yeah, it looks a bit of help for the seamers definitely. With the overhead conditions as well, it’s going to assist seamers a fair bit.

“I don’t know how drastically but the pitch changes quite a bit in this part of the world. Like, when we played the last test match here in Oval, it looked very similar to this.

“And then as the game went on, as the day went on, it got better and better, slower and slower. And the reverse swing came into play as well on day 5th. So, yeah, we’re going to consider all of those factors (before deciding eleven)," said the captain.

‘Not thinking much about the past’

It’s a hard-hitting fact that India haven’t won an ICC trophy in the past decade. The captain and his boys are aware of it but they also believe that they need not be reminded of it repeatedly. Responding to it in the pre-match presser on Tuesday, Rohit said the team is aware of the past but it doesn’t think about it too much. Instead, they like to be in the present.

