WTC Final 2023, Key Player Battles: Rohit Sharma vs Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins

Rohit Sharma-led Team India are set to lock horns with Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final which will take place at the Oval in London from June 7-11. Even though there are plenty of star names missing in both teams, there’s no shortage of superstars for the WTC final with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Ravindra Jadeja, David Warner all set to take centre stage.

Featuring some of the most fearsome batters in the world including Rohit, Virat, Warner and Smith as well as some of the best bowlers such as Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj it’ll surely be fireworks when the two cricketing giants lock horns for the coveted ICC trophy.

Here are five key player battles during the WTC final 2023 which define the fate of the ICC trophy:

Rohit Sharma vs Nathan Lyon:

Coming into the WTC final 2023, Rohit’s form has been anything but inspirational, and even though he has never been dismissed by Mitchell Starc, while his average against Cummins is higher than his average against the entire Australian line-up, Nathan Lyon is one player who has given the ‘Hitman’ plenty of headaches.

The Aussie spinner has gotten the better of Rohit on eight occasions and against him, the Indian skipper has an average of just 25.9 which could be a cause for concern. In total, Rohit has suffered 18 dismissals against Australia in Test matches, with 8 of those coming at the hands of Lyon. The 36-year-old will be hoping to fare better against the Australian spinner than in the past.

Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins

After a stellar IPL 2023 season Virat Kohli’s form will be a huge sigh of relief for fans. Furthermore, the former Indian skipper has an average of 48.26 against Australian bowlers giving them plenty of headaches.

There’s one weapon however that Australia could unleash on Kohli, and that’s Cummins himself. The 34-year-old talismanic batter has scored 82 runs against the Aussie skipper getting dismissed five times, and his average drops to just 16.4 against the pacer.

The Australian captain will thus have the onus to keep Kohli quiet in the WTC final 2023 or else he could wreak havoc at Oval.

Mitchell Starc vs Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara’s form will be a crucial factor if India are hoping to win the WTC final 2023, the red-ball specialist has an average of 50.83 against Australia and he likes playing against them, having scored five centuries previously.

There’s one player who has considerably kept Pujara at bay, Mitchell Starc has a great record having dismissed the Indian batter twice. However, in 515 balls, the Sussex batter has scored 238 runs which is no easy feat.

Mohammed Siraj vs David Warner