'Tactics of Ashwin, Jadeja Might...': Star AUS Batter Expects Big Change in India's Bowling Attack in WTC Final

India and Australia are going to lock horns in the much-anticipated ICC World Test (WTC) final, starting Wednesday at The Oval. While the Aussies have made it to the final for the first time, India will be chasing their second title after having lost to New Zealand in 2021. Both teams recently faced each other in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India. The hosts dominated the series, riding on some spectacular performances from spin twin Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The duo collectively picked up 47 wickets. However, the final showdown in England will likely see a different bowling combination.

Ahead of the face-off, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has also speculated a massive change in India’s bowling attack.

ALSO READ| MS Dhoni’s Never-Heard-Before-Heard Tale: When MSD Stumped Chef With a Humble Request

“There’s probably a bit more bounce here in England than in India, so probably just need to factor that into how they bowl. Ashwin’s tactics might change a little bit, Jadeja’s tactics might change a little bit, so just adjusting to those on the fly out there, what they’re going to try and do, making sure you’re nice and aware out there," Labuschagne told ICC.

The star Aussie batter also expects the Indian pacers to exhibit their skills more properly with the Dukes ball.

“We’ve played two of India’s main seamers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, who are going to play, at least three actually if Umesh Yadav plays as well, two months ago. In terms of seeing and knowing their actions and what they do, we’re pretty clear on that. Obviously, with the Dukes ball in hand, they’ll be able to showcase their skills a lot more," he added.