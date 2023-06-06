Trends :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Day 2Prasidh Krishna EngagementShikhar DhawanDanushka Gunathilaka
Home » Cricket Home » 'Luxury of Having Bench Strength': Pat Cummins Nearly Confirms Australia's Playing XI for WTC Final 2023

'Luxury of Having Bench Strength': Pat Cummins Nearly Confirms Australia's Playing XI for WTC Final 2023

Pat Cummins confirmed that Scott Boland is likely to start ahead of Michael Neser as Josh Hazlewood's replacement in Australia's XI for the WTC final 2023

Advertisement

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 17:32 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Pat Cummins drops major hint on Australia's playing XI for WTC final against India (Twitter Image)
Pat Cummins drops major hint on Australia's playing XI for WTC final against India (Twitter Image)

Australian skipper Pat Cummins has all but confirmed his playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, naming the player who is likely to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood. While Cummins himself and Mitchell Starc as well as Cameron Green are all likely to bowl, the Australian captain confirmed that Scott Boland will play ahead of Michael Neser in the playing XI.

Cummins hinted that there are likely to be ‘no surprises’ in his side for the WTC final 2023, after Hazlewood pulled out through injury a couple of days before the final, Neser replaced him in the squad, but Boland is likely to get the nod for the playing XI.

The WTC final 2023 will be played at the Oval from June 7-11 with right-arm quick Boland as well as veteran opener David Warner likely to get the nod for the playing XI.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS Live Updates: Rohit Sharma Hints About India’s Playing XI, No Injury Concern For Indian Captain

“Scott is a seam bowler on a good length, but he just offers something slightly different to Josh Hazlewood, and Starcy being a left-hander is a bit different," Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The veteran pacer did confirm that Hazlewood should recover in time for the first Test against England for the Ashes 2023, but he will play no part in the WTC final.

“So I don’t think there’s ever a pecking order. You think about the three guys that you want to go out and play. That’s the luxury of having bench strength," said Cummins.

He added, “Hazlewood was really close to being available for this one, so he’ll be available for the first Ashes Test."

ALSO READ| Pakistan’s Asia Cup Pull Out on the Cards as ‘Hybrid Model’ Likely to be Rejected by Other Boards: Report

Advertisement

Explaining his decision to go with Boland ahead of Neser, Cummins said that his ability to bowl in the right areas consistently was the reason why he is likely to be picked ahead of Neser.

top videos
  • Ind vs Aus: Team India Makes Big Blunder As Australia Take an Edge At The End of Day 1 | WTC 2023
  • WTC Final | IND vs AUS | Travis Head Creates History | Cricket News | India vs Australia
  • Sachin Tendulkar: “Australia Is a Terrific Team" | WTC Final 2023 | IND vs AUS
  • Moeen Ali Makes Comeback from Retirement, Added to England Test Squad Ahead of Ashes 2023 | Cricket
  • Indian Fans in London all Excited for Summit Clash | WTC Final 2023 | IND vs AUS | Cricket News

    • “Someone like Scotty, it’s just a really simple game plan – you hit your good areas, and you stay there all day, and hopefully, the ball will do the work for you. He’s had a few bowls over here now and has looked good," added the Aussie captain.

    With Warner and Usman Khawaja set to open, the rest of the playing XI picks itself automatically. Marnus Labuschagne will feature at number 3, Steve Smith at number 4, Travis Head at five. Cameron Green will bat at number 6, Alex Carey is likely to pip Josh Inglis, with Cummins Starc, Nathan Lyon and Boland completing the playing XI.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience cover...Read More

    first published: June 06, 2023, 17:32 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 17:32 IST
    Read More