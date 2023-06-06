'Luxury of Having Bench Strength': Pat Cummins Nearly Confirms Australia's Playing XI for WTC Final 2023

Australian skipper Pat Cummins has all but confirmed his playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, naming the player who is likely to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood. While Cummins himself and Mitchell Starc as well as Cameron Green are all likely to bowl, the Australian captain confirmed that Scott Boland will play ahead of Michael Neser in the playing XI.

Cummins hinted that there are likely to be ‘no surprises’ in his side for the WTC final 2023, after Hazlewood pulled out through injury a couple of days before the final, Neser replaced him in the squad, but Boland is likely to get the nod for the playing XI.

The WTC final 2023 will be played at the Oval from June 7-11 with right-arm quick Boland as well as veteran opener David Warner likely to get the nod for the playing XI.

“Scott is a seam bowler on a good length, but he just offers something slightly different to Josh Hazlewood, and Starcy being a left-hander is a bit different," Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The veteran pacer did confirm that Hazlewood should recover in time for the first Test against England for the Ashes 2023, but he will play no part in the WTC final.

“So I don’t think there’s ever a pecking order. You think about the three guys that you want to go out and play. That’s the luxury of having bench strength," said Cummins.

He added, “Hazlewood was really close to being available for this one, so he’ll be available for the first Ashes Test."

Explaining his decision to go with Boland ahead of Neser, Cummins said that his ability to bowl in the right areas consistently was the reason why he is likely to be picked ahead of Neser.