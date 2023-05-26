WTC Final Prize Money Announced: Winner to Get Rs 13.22 Crore, Runners-up to Pocket Rs 6.61 Crore

The prize money for the ongoing ICC World Test Championship Cycle (2021-23) has been announced with the winner to pocket a cool 1.6 million dollars (Rs 13.22 crore approx.) while the runners-up to be awarded 8 lakh dollars (Rs 6.61 crore approx.).

In the final of the WTC, India and Australia will lock horns from June 7 at The Oval in London.

There has been no change in the total purse of the championship with USD 3.8 million to be shared between the nine teams.

During the inaugural championship, the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand pocketed USD 1.6 million after beating India in the final by eight wickets, a contest that lasted six days due to rain interruption.

All nine teams will get a share in the $3.8 million purse with South Africa earning USD 450,000 for finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings. England, who made a late surge and finished their campaign in fourth spot, will bag USD 350,000.

Sri Lanka, who were among the top teams in the race for a spot in the decider during the epic finale, finished fifth to earn USD 200,000.

The remaining teams New Zealand (No.6), Pakistan (No.7), West Indies (No.8), and Bangladesh (No.9) will be rewarded with a sum of USD 100,000 each.

Meanwhile, few members of India squad have already landed in England.

The likes of Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, head coach Rahul Dravid among others have started their preparations for the summit clash.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Australia’s squad for WTC final: Pat Cummins (Captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner