'If India Don't Get Australia Before 400-420..': Karthik Warns Rohit Sharma's Men After Slump on WTC Final Day 1

Team India put in an underwhelming display on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval with Steve Smith and Travis Head’s unbeaten 251-run partnership powering Pat Cummins’ side to a total of 327/3 at Stumps on Wednesday.

India need to pick up early wickets, former Indian wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik felt that Rohit Sharma’s side need to come up with the goods early in the morning session on Day 2, otherwise they might need to look at a draw as a win, warned Karthik.

Head became the first-ever batsman to smash a century in the WTC final when he scored a ton on Day 1, leading the attack against India’s bowlers. Smith meanwhile continued to play the role of an anchor and is slowly moving towards his century.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| IND vs AUS Day 2, WTC 2023 Final LIVE: India Eye Strong Start After Head-Smith Put Australia in Command

By the end of the day’s play on June 7, Smith was batting at 95, while Head was at 146, nearing yet another fifty.

With three early wickets inside the first two sessions for India, Australia’s middle order duo took the game completely away from Rohit’s side and on Day 2, they must scalp three wickets early in the first session according to Karthik. He further added that India must stop Australia from getting near the 400-run mark because after that they will only be forced to play for a draw.

“If India need to come back in the game, make no mistake, there’s only chance is if they pick 3 early wickets in first session. If they don’t do that, we will be way behind. Immediately, we will start looking at draw as a win. Australia have a long batting lineup, if you don’t get them before 400-420, it’s going to be a real hard work," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

ALSO READ| IND vs AUS, WTC final: A Day of Possibilities Turns into a Nightmare for Team India