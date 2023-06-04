Trends :WTC 2023 FinalVenkatesh IyerIndia vs Australia LiveShubman GillAjinkya Rahane
'No Weakness in His Game': Kaif Fires Warning to Australia Before WTC Final With Colossal Remark for Indian Batter

Ahead of the WTC final 2023 between India and Australia, Mohammad Kaif fired away a massive warning to Pat Cummins' side saying there is 'no weakness' in Shubman Gill

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 15:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Mohammed Kaif warned Australia firing a major warning ahead of the WTC final 2023 (BCCI Twitter)
Mohammed Kaif warned Australia firing a major warning ahead of the WTC final 2023 (BCCI Twitter)

Following a breathtaking IPL 2023 season which saw Shubman Gill dominate opposition bowlers left right and centre as he finished the top scorer in the league, Mohammad Kaif believes the youngster is closer to Sachin Tendulkar technique wise, than Virat Kohli.

Gill has peaked just at the right time, ahead of the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia. The two top Test-playing nations will fight it out for the biggest honour in red-ball cricket at the Oval in London from June 7-11.

More recently, there have been plenty of comparisons with Gill being likened to the two greats following his spectacular displays for Gujarat Titans which helped GT reach the final of IPL 2023 where they lost by 5 wickets to Chennai Super Kings through the DLS method.

ALSO READ| ‘Players Like Sachin Tendulkar And Shubman Gill, They…’: Wasim Akram Draws Similarities Between 2 Batters of Different Eras

Kaif would go on to say that even though Tendulkar and Kohli are both legends of the sport but the latter still has had his highs and lows and there are a few chinks in the armour of Virat.

Shubman finished the season with an incredible 890 runs in 17 matches, scoring at a massive average of 59.33 and that too with a blistering strike rate of 157.80. The Gujarat Titans opener came in for some high praise from Kaif who felt that there is no ‘weakness’ in Gill’s game at the moment.

“Sachin was also a very organized batter. If I compare Sachin and Virat, the latter still has some weaknesses. He was out of form when he went to England (in 2014). James Anderson troubled him a lot outside the off stump and he had not answers to it. He was a total flop in that series," Kaif told Sportskeeda.

ALSO READ| ‘It Will Suit Virat Kohli’: Former India Coach Fires Massive Warning to Australia Ahead of WTC Final 2023

With the comparisons with Kohli and Sachin only rising, Kaif felt that Gill is more similar to Tendulkar in terms of his game.

“I feel Gill’s technique is similar to Tendulkar. It is very difficult to get him out at this point of time. There seems to be no weakness in his game. Virat and Sachin both are legends. I have played with both, but Kohli has his weaknesses," the 42-year-old added.

