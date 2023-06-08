WTC Final 2023: Steve Smith Rewrites Records With Brilliant Century Against India on Day 2

Premier Australia batter Steve Smith completed his 31st Test century in the important World Test Championship Final against India on Day 2 at the Oval. Smith came out to bat with an overnight score of 95* and took just two balls to breach the triple-figure mark. The talismanic batter hit Mohammed Siraj for a couple of boundaries to complete his century.

It was a typical Test knock by one of the best batters in red-ball cricket history - Steve Smith as he took his time on Day 1 and displayed solid batting technique and patience during the tough phase. Travis Head also took off pressure from his shoulders with his counter-attacking knock.

IND vs AUS WTC Final LIVE

Advertisement

Smith hit 16 fours to reach his 31st Test century and didn’t take any aerial risk to put his team into trouble in the mega clash.

With the brilliant century, Smith broke several records as he pipped Matthew Hayden in the list of most Test hundreds for Australia and moved to second spot. He is just behind legendary Aussie batter Ricky Ponting who hit 41 Test tons during his illustrious career.

Most Test hundreds for Australia

41 - Ricky Ponting

32 - Steve Waugh

31 - Steve Smith

30 - Matthew Hayden

29 - Sir Don Bradman

Despite an underwhelming show against India in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Smith enjoys playing versus the Asian Giants and his numbers are proof of that. Smith’s 9th Test century against India which is joint-most by any batter in world cricket, England’s Joe Root has also hit the same amount of tons.

Most Test hundreds against India

Advertisement

9 - Joe Root

9 - Steve Smith

8 - Ricky Ponting

8 - Sir Viv Richards

8 - Sir Garfield Sobers

While Smith also has a great batting record in the English conditions as it was his 7th Test ton on England’s soil. He equalled the tally of Steve Waugh and is just behind legendary Sir Don Bradman.

ALSO READ| ‘If India Don’t Get Australia Before 400-420..’: Karthik Warns Rohit Sharma’s Men After Slump on WTC Final Day 1

Visiting batsmen with most Test hundreds in England

Advertisement

11 - Sir Don Bradman

7 - Steve Waugh

7 - Steve Smith

6 - Rahul Dravid

6 - Gordon Greenidge

The record kept tumbling on Day 2 as Smith scored his Test century at the Oval as earlier he scored 138* and 143 against England at the iconic ground.

Most hundreds by a visiting batter at an England venue

4 - Don Bradman, Headingley

3 - Don Bradman, Trent Bridge

Advertisement

3 - Gordon Greenidge, Old Trafford

3 - Bruce Mitchell, The Oval

3 - Steve Smith, The Oval