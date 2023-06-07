'I Would Bowl First': Vaughan's Big Cue to Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins on The Oval Pitch Ahead of WTC Final 2023

Former England great Michael Vaughan has dropped a major cue to Team India captain Rohit Sharma, and Australian skipper Pat Cummins after providing his verdict on the Oval Pitch, ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023. After Indian legend Dinesh Karthik shared the latest images of the pitch which will be used for the WTC final between India and Australia in London for the summit clash that will take place from June 7-11, Vaughan predicted that the strip will only get better and better as the play progresses.

Earlier, former Indian captain Virat Kohli had highlighted that the biggest ‘challenge’ in England would be to assess the condition right and he predicted that the team which will adjust well is likely to win the WTC final.

India have played well on English soil and have won games on the tricky conditions although Vaughan expects the captain whoever wins the toss would choose to bowl first even if it’s overcast weather.

Taking to Twitter, Karthik, who is part of the commentary panel for the WTC final shared images of the strip, highlighting an interesting point that the grass was cut from 9mm to 6mm just a day before the summit clash.

“The pitch is ready for the #WTCFinal! A little browner as the grass is 6mm today compared to 9mm yesterday. What would you choose if you win the toss?" tweeted DK.

Vaughan took notice of the Indian wicketkeeper-batter’s tweet and gave his verdict on the pitch which will be used for the WTC final, giving a cut to the two captains, Rohit and Cummins.

“It will play very very well .. and will get better & better so I would bowl first .. especially if clouds are around tomorrow," Vaughan replied to Karthik’s tweet.

It will thus be interesting to see what Rohit and Cummins make of the pitch, ICC on Tuesday night shared pictures of the Australian captain having a look at the 22-yards a day before the big game.