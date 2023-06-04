WTC Final 2023: 3 Indian Batsmen in Current Squad Who Have Scored the Most Runs at the Oval

Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is set to lock horns with Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final with the marquee clash set to take place at the Oval in London from June 7-11.

Both sides will have some key players missing, but there are also some old faces who will be making a comeback. There will be a lot riding on this clash as Pat Cummins’ Australia will look to avenge the Border Gavaskar Trophy defeat they suffered earlier this season.

India on the other hand lost the previous WTC final to New Zealand and they will be raring to get their hands on the coveted ICC trophy. The showdown will take place at the Oval which is historically a great surface for batting. There would be some joy on offer for the bowlers, both spinners and pacers but it will be an excellent pitch bat on.

ALSO READ| ‘It Will Suit Virat Kohli’: Former India Coach Fires Massive Warning to Australia Ahead of WTC Final 2023

This particular venue has seen plenty of Indian players rise to the fore, current India head coach Rahul Dravid is the leading run-scorer at the Oval with 443 runs in just three Tests.

After Dravid, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are the two players who have amassed the most runs at the iconic venue with 249 runs and 178 runs in two matches each, respectively.

However, both of them are missing through injury but then who are the remaining highest run-getters at the Oval among the current WTC final squad?

3 Indian batters from current WTC final squad with most runs at the Oval:

3) Ravindra Jadeja

The star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has had some stellar knocks at the Oval, he has not only scored 126 runs at the venue but he also has chipped in with 11 wickets.

ALSO READ| Ruturaj Gaikwad Gets Married to Utkarsha Pawar, Shares Adorable Pics of New ‘Journey’

The most memorable inning from Jadeja came way back in 2018 when he scored a gritty unbeaten 86-run knock, and despite his stellar performance which saw him four wickets as well he couldn’t salvage a win for India.

2) Rohit Sharma

Current Indian skipper Rohit has only played once at the Oval but he smashed 138 runs in that game including a match-winning century.

The famous 127-run inning came in 2021, as India were chasing a 99-run lead to salvage the game. Courtesy of the ‘Hitman’ special, the visitors were able to tame England in their own den.

ALSO READ| ‘Have Never Seen Anyone Better’: Sehwag Snubs Indian Stars, Picks Ex-Pakistan Captain as Asia’s Best Middle-Order Batter

1) Virat Kohli

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer at the Oval from the current side, having scored 169 runs in three matches. He’s endured some mixed performances at the iconic venue, back in 2014 he was haunted by James Anderson and Stuart Broad but in 2018 the 34-year-old would roar back scoring well over 500 runs in the five-match series.

In 2021, Virat couldn’t manage to convert his starts to big total but still managed to score 50 and 44 as India defeated England.