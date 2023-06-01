WTC Final: Former India Cricketer Suggests Out of Favour Wicketkeeper Would've Been a Better Option Than Ishan Kishan

India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha wasn’t included in the squad for the World Test Championship (WTC). The veteran cricketer last year said he’s not optimistic of his chances of playing for India again with the BCCI selectors reportedly focusing on the next generation.

It was for this very reason that Ishan Kishan was named as injured KL Rahul’s replacement in the squad and not Saha.

The 38-year-old Saha had a decent IPL 2023 and scored a half-century in the final for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings.

Saha finished his IPL 2023 campaign with 371 runs.

Former India women’s team captain Anjum Chopra feels that the wicketkeeper deserved a spot.

“Ishan Kishan can be a part of any side because he has done well in all formats lately," Chopra told MyKhel. “Who will play in the final eleven will be the management’s call. Still, I felt, that Wriddhiman Saha would have been a better option keeping in mind the fact that it is a one-off Test and you will want to have an experienced person behind the stumps.

Saha hasn’t played a Test since December 2021.

In his last Test appearance, Saha was up against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Later, Saha had revealed that Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid suggested him to consider retirement as an option.

While Saha has not donned the India jersey since then, he has continued playing domestic cricket. Overall, he has three centuries and six half centuries to his belt in 40 Test matches.

India have two wicketkeepers in their squad for the WTC final including KS Bharat and Ishan. In all likeliness, Bharat will make the cut for the contest having played in all four Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year.

However, there have been suggestions to get Ishan into the eleven as he’ll bring an X-factor.