WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Seen Emulating Virat Kohli, Gets Advice From R Ashwin Ahead of WTC Final 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal recently completed his first training session after being selected in Team India’s squad as one of the standby players for the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023. The Indian youngster had a stellar IPL 2023 season with Rajasthan Royals and was called up to the senior team as a stand pick alongside the likes of Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav.

After the batting session in the nets, Jaiswal got a word of advice from former Indian captain Virat Kohli, as well as RR spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. ICC shared a video Jaiswal’s ‘first look’ in the nets wherein he could be seen learning from the best in the business.

Having won the Emerging Player of the Year award after the completion of the IPL 2023 season with 625 runs in just 14 matches under his belt, the 21-year-old couldn’t help last season’s runners-up reach the playoff but he earned plenty of admirers.

Many former cricketers backed the youngster to make his India debut soon and he wouldn’t have to wait too long for the opportunity.

Ruturaj Gaikwad informed the BCCI that he wouldn’t be able to join up the squad as he is due to get married on June 3, thus it would have been difficult for the Chennai Super Kings opener, which opened the doors for Jaiswal who was roped in as a last-minute replacement and he already had a UK visa.

Thus, Jaiswal flew with captain Rohit Sharma to London, and on Wednesday he completed his first net session and fair to say that going by the video shared the ICC, the youngster impressed one and all.

The left-hander unleashed a couple of balls in the air and was also given some tips from Ashwin. Later in the video, Kohli was also seen sharing some advice with the young opener and afterwards, Jaiswal was seen shadow-batting as he emulated Virat’s batting position.

Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal’s first training session with Team India as he gets tips from Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin:

While skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are expected to open for India in the WTC final which will be played at the Oval in London from June 7-11, Jaiswal will certainly benefit from spending some time with the seniors ahead of the marquee clash against Australia.