WTC Final: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Mohammed Siraj Open Up on 'Superstar' Shubman Gill

India’s newest batting superstar Shubman Gill has shot to prominence in all three formats of the game over the last 12 months, with the 23-year-old scoring a record-breaking ODI double-century against New Zealand at the start of the year and then producing a superb Indian Premier League that netted three centuries and 890 runs.

In a video package posted by ICC on the World Test Championship website, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Mohammed Siraj, Andrew McDonald and Cameron Green spoke on Shubman as the youngster himself.

Shubman Gill has got so much potential. Without a doubt in my mind, the next big thing for Indian cricket," said India captain Rohit Sharma.

Extremely talented. We’re gonna have our work cut out. He’s the new star on the rise and hopefully, he takes a little bit longer to establish himself as that star," said Australia coach Andrew McDonald.

“I saw him as an under-19 kid at the 2018 World Cup. You could see that he was earmarked to be a very special player for India," said India coach Rahul Dravid.

“Everyone knows how good he is. Is the face of India at the moment," said Cameron Green.

“He’s got everything that is required to have success at this level. I just hope that he continues his good run of form," Rohit added.

“What I know and what he’s told me is he’s looked up to my career when I was coming up the ranks and He speaks to me a lot about the game as well. And I’m keen to help him I’m keen to help him grow and you know, these tags of King and Prince and all those kinds of things that are great for the public and for the spectators to see but I think the job of any senior player is to help groom youngsters and give them the insight that you’ve experienced through your career so that they can manage their ups and downs pretty well. He’s a lovely kid and he’s playing amazingly well and I wish that it continues the same in this test match as well," said Virat Kohli.

“It all began with actually my dad, he loves cricket. And I was just a kid who was fascinated by my dad. What is this thing that he’s so you know, excited about. And like all crazy Indian families we had cricketing stuff at home and I just picked it up and started playing when I was three. And then my dad was obviously very happy and excited that you know a three-year-old who had probably just started running, is playing cricket, and that’s how it started for me. From there only. He was the one who recognised that. Okay, that might be something," Shubman Gill.

“He has so much time. While others tend to hit the bouncer randomly, he hits it straight to midwicket with precision. He seems to have an abundance of time and I confidently stated back then that he would become a superstar. The fact that we both made our test debut together is a fantastic feeling. When one of your teammates performs exceptionally well, it brings me immense joy and happiness for him," said Mohammed Siraj.