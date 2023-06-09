Watch: Hilarious Scene as Marnus Labuschagne Falls Asleep Before a Rude Wake up Call from Mohammed Siraj

Marnus Labuschagne thought he can catch on some sleep after Australia bowled out India for 296 a little into the second session of the third day’s play in the ongoing WTC Final in London.

So when David Warner and Usman Khawaja charged out to the middle to start Australia’s second dig, Labuschagne decided to get some shut-eye while sitting on a chair in the pavilion at The Oval.

Few meters away, Mohammed Siraj was charging up at the two Aussie openers and unwittingly, poured cold water on Labuschagne’s plan.

How?

By getting rid of Warner cheaply midway through the fourth over after Australia started their second innings having secured a big lead of 173 runs.

After pitching the third delivery of the over from Siraj nipped away and Warner waned to drive it but only managed a thick outside edge. Wicketkeeper KS Bharat did an excellent job by diving to his left to complete the catch and sending the opener back to the dressing room on 1.

Labuschagne was sleeping when Warner was dismissed and as the crowd cheered the fall of the wicket, he was jolted from his rest. Quickly realising what happened, he got up and began his walk to the middle to take guard.

Siraj provided India an early breakthrough as Warner walked back with Australia having scored just 2 runs in their second innings.

India showed resistance after a sorry show on the second day when they were reduced to 71/4 at one stage. Ajinkya Rahane teamed up with Ravindra Jadeja and then Shardul Thakur to stitch solid partnerships to give some respectability to the final total.