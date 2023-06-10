'Ajinkya Rahane One of The Most Disciplined Cricketers I've Ever Worked With': Ricky Ponting

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting heaped praise on India’s Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane after his fighting 89-run knock in the first innings of World Test Championship Final 2023. Rahane, who made his comeback in the Indian team after about 18 months, made the full use of opportunity and took the onus on himself to revive the Indian innings after they were half down for just 152. Rahane stabilized the innings with a 109-run stand with Shardul Thakur and helped India avoid the follow-on.

A couple of months back there were very slim chances of Rahane making a comeback to the Test side but an unfortunate back injury to Shreyas Iyer opened the doors for him. The 35-year-old continued his good form from domestic cricket to IPL 2023 for Chennai Super Kings.

Ponting talked highly of Rahane and suggested that with the crucial knock, he has prolonged his Test career.

“He has made the most of his opportunity and that is all you can do," Ponting told the ICC.

“I think there are two more Test matches in the West Indies after this before Rahul and Iyer are back, so he has got a real opportunity to prolong his Test career for another couple of years."

Ponting, who has worked closely with Rahane in the past during his time at Delhi Capitals, hailed the 35-year-old discipline towards the game of cricket.

“He is a lovely guy and a mild-mannered guy and someone who is one of the most disciplined cricketers I have ever worked with," Ponting added.

“He is always the first one at training and he is always the first one at the gym doing his recovery and rehab," he added.

The legendary Australia captain further talked about Rahane’s return and said it’s amazing to see a player making a comeback on the back of IPL performances.