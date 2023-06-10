'Forever Proud, My Resilient Partner': Ajinkya Rahane's Wife Reveals India Star Refused Scan on Finger to 'Protect Mindset'

Ajinkya Rahane continues to draw praise for his battling innings in India’s first innings that helped them avoid the embarrassment of following in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 against Australia. Rahane copped blows to his fingers that left him in significant pain requiring multiple visits from the team physio to alleviate it but he batted with resilience to score 89.

Rahane’s wife, in an Instagram post, has revealed that the India middle order batter refused scan on his swollen finger to not impact his mindset with the WTC title on the line.

“Despite your swollen finger, you refused a scan to protect your mindset and focused on batting, displaying incredible selflessness and determination," Radhika Rahane wrote.

She praised her husband for his inspirational innings.

“With unwavering resilience and commitment, you took your place at the crease, inspiring us all. I’m forever proud of your unwavering team spirit, my resilient partner. Love you endlessly!" Radhika added.

At the end of play on Day 3, Rahane was asked about the status of injury and he admitted to be in pain but said it’s manageable.

“Painful but quite manageable," Rahane responded to a query during a chat with the broadcasters and added that it won’t “affect (his) batting" during the second innings.

Rahane was satisfied with the effort he put up with the bat on his India comeback. “Happy with the way I batted. Had a good today. We were looking to get 320-330 but overall we had a good day," he said.

Australia declared their second innings at 270/8 midway through the second session and thus set India a record target of 444 to win the WTC title.