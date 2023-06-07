Trends :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Day 2Prasidh Krishna EngagementShikhar DhawanDanushka Gunathilaka
'So Sad to See This': Netizens Get Emotional as Ashwin Carries Drinks After Getting Dropped from Playing XI

The cricket fans took to Twitter and shared pictures of Ashwin carrying drinks to the field after getting dropped from the playing XI in the WTC Final against Australia

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 20:12 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Fans reacts to Ashwin carrying drinks in the WTC Final
Ravichandran Ashwin not finding a spot in the playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia has already drawn endless reactions from fans and experts. The management had to choose one spinner in order to incorporate four seamers in the line-up and Ashwin faced the axe. While the off-spinner’s absence remains a major talking point, the netizens are mulling over him carrying drinks at the oval.

The cricket fans took to Twitter and shared pictures of Ashwin carrying drinks to the field. They were happy to see the World No. 1 Test bowler back on the field but were emotional at the same time as he isn’t a part of the playing XI.

Here’s how they reacted:

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting asserted that India made a big mistake by dropping Ashwin from the playing XI. Speaking with Star Sports, Ponting said it looks like as of India picked the XI just for the first innings, adding that Australia have many left-handers, and Ashwin would have been threatening to them.

    • “India have made a mistake by not going with R Ashwin. They are only thinking about the first innings. Ashwin would have troubled the left-handers more than Ravindra Jadeja. Ponting said on-air on Star Sports.

    Explaining the decision, India captain Rohit Sharma said, “Leaving out R Ashwin was not easy, but we have to think about the team first by taking the conditions into account."

    first published: June 07, 2023, 20:10 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 20:12 IST
