'So Sad to See This': Netizens Get Emotional as Ashwin Carries Drinks After Getting Dropped from Playing XI

Ravichandran Ashwin not finding a spot in the playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia has already drawn endless reactions from fans and experts. The management had to choose one spinner in order to incorporate four seamers in the line-up and Ashwin faced the axe. While the off-spinner’s absence remains a major talking point, the netizens are mulling over him carrying drinks at the oval.

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Live

The cricket fans took to Twitter and shared pictures of Ashwin carrying drinks to the field. They were happy to see the World No. 1 Test bowler back on the field but were emotional at the same time as he isn’t a part of the playing XI.

Advertisement

Here’s how they reacted:

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting asserted that India made a big mistake by dropping Ashwin from the playing XI. Speaking with Star Sports, Ponting said it looks like as of India picked the XI just for the first innings, adding that Australia have many left-handers, and Ashwin would have been threatening to them.

ALSO READ | ‘Going to be a Big Blunder’: No Place for Ashwin in India Playing XI for WTC Final and Netizens are Miffed