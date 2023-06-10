Trends :India Vs PakistanShubhman GillGautam GambhirWTC FinalAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » Watch: Cameron Green Gets Bowled by Ravindra Jadeja in a Strange, Comical Manner

Watch: Cameron Green Gets Bowled by Ravindra Jadeja in a Strange, Comical Manner

Ravindra Jadeja was delighted with the wicket of Cameron Green having outfoxed the Aussie allrounder with the one that turned and bounce

Advertisement

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 17:49 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Cameron Green made 25 before being bowled. (Screengrab)
Cameron Green made 25 before being bowled. (Screengrab)

Cameron Green had done the hard work to settle in during the morning session of the fourth day’s play of the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final on Saturday. He had copped a blow to his right shoulder after Mohammed Siraj tested him with a nasty bouncer but the youngster looked intent on battling it out at The Oval.

After consuming 94 deliveries to make 25 runs, Green must have been thinking to make it big. But a strange turn of events saw him getting bowled by India spinner Ravindra Jadeja off what was the final delivery of Australia’s 63rd over of second innings as the lead touched 340 runs.

Green was left frozen as he made a big stride forward after Jadeja pitched the delivery outside the leg-stump hoping to kick it away. Turns out it wasn’t big enough.

Advertisement

The ball turned after pitching as it evaded the pad before kissing his gloves and then bounced off the pitch to crash onto the stumps as Green helplessly looked what was transpiring.

The wicket came as a relief to India as Green along with Alex Carey had started frustrating them with a solid 43-run partnership for the sixth wicket. It was Jadeja’s third wicket of the innings having dismissed Steve Smith and Travis Head - both struck hundred in the first innings - on the third day.

Resuming on their overnight total of 123/4, Australia were jolted early when Umesh Yadav dealt with Marnus Labuschagne with a superb delivery to have him caught at first slip by Cheteshwar Pujara without having added anything to his overnight total of 41.

top videos
  • Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma: “India Will Do Well in World Cup” | Cricket News
  • Shubman Gill Fined For Criticism of TV Umpire's Decision | Cricket News
  • ICC Punishes Shubman Gill for Criticising TV Umpire After Controversial Catch During WTC Final 2023
  • Gautam Gambhir: I have no Personal Disputes With Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni | Cricket News
  • Rohit Sharma on WTC Defeat: 'We Didn't Execute Our Plans - We Were Behind In The Game All Four Days'

    • That was the ideal start to India as they hoped to skittle Australia quickly but it wasn’t to be as they finished the session with 201/6 and an overall lead of 374 runs.

    India were bowled out for 296 in reply to Australia’s 469 and thus conceded a massive lead of 173

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

    first published: June 10, 2023, 17:49 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 17:49 IST
    Read More