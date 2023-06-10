WATCH: Cameron Green Grabs a 'Controversial' Stunner to Dismiss Shubman Gill on Day 4 in WTC Final

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green took a screamer to send talented India opener Shubman Gill back to the hut at the stroke of Tea on Day 4 in the World Test Championship Final from the Oval, London. However, the catch did stir up a bit of controversy as many Indian fans thought the ball touched the ground when Green fell on the ground.

It was the first ball of the seventh over and Scott Bolland’s delivery swung back in for Gill and he edged it to the slip. Green took the brilliant catch as he instinctively dived to his left and grabbed a one-handed stunner.

The on-field umpire referred it to the third umpire who took a long time to make his decision. He stated that the fingers were under the ball when Green claimed the catch. The tea was also taken after Shubman’s wicket as Rohit Sharma also looked very disappointed to see the third umpire’s decision.

Meanwhile, India started strong in the mammoth 444-run chase. Rohit and Shubman counter-attacked the Australian bowlers to ease off some pressure. The duo kept hitting boundaries at regular intervals and showed positive intent. They shared a 41-run stand in 43 balls which stunned Australia a bit who were not expecting this sort of approach from the Indian batter.

Earlier, Australia set India a record 444-run target on a tricky pitch after Alex Carey propped up their second innings total to 270 for eight before declaring midway into the afternoon session.

India kept things tight in the morning but Carey (66 not off 105) and Mitchell Starc (51 off 47) showed aggressive intent to share a 93-run stand off 120 balls for the seventh wicket.