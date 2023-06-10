Trends :India Vs PakistanShubhman GillGautam GambhirWTC FinalAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » WATCH: Cameron Green Grabs a 'Controversial' Stunner to Dismiss Shubman Gill on Day 4 in WTC Final

WATCH: Cameron Green Grabs a 'Controversial' Stunner to Dismiss Shubman Gill on Day 4 in WTC Final

It was the first ball of the seventh over and Scott Bolland's delivery swung back in for Shubman Gill and he edged it to the slip.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 20:33 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Cameron Green's catch stirred up a controversy on Day 4 of WTC Final (Twitter and AP Images)
Cameron Green's catch stirred up a controversy on Day 4 of WTC Final (Twitter and AP Images)

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green took a screamer to send talented India opener Shubman Gill back to the hut at the stroke of Tea on Day 4 in the World Test Championship Final from the Oval, London. However, the catch did stir up a bit of controversy as many Indian fans thought the ball touched the ground when Green fell on the ground.

It was the first ball of the seventh over and Scott Bolland’s delivery swung back in for Gill and he edged it to the slip. Green took the brilliant catch as he instinctively dived to his left and grabbed a one-handed stunner.

IND vs AUS, World Test Championship Live: DAY 4

Advertisement

The on-field umpire referred it to the third umpire who took a long time to make his decision. He stated that the fingers were under the ball when Green claimed the catch. The tea was also taken after Shubman’s wicket as Rohit Sharma also looked very disappointed to see the third umpire’s decision.

Meanwhile, India started strong in the mammoth 444-run chase. Rohit and Shubman counter-attacked the Australian bowlers to ease off some pressure. The duo kept hitting boundaries at regular intervals and showed positive intent. They shared a 41-run stand in 43 balls which stunned Australia a bit who were not expecting this sort of approach from the Indian batter.

Earlier, Australia set India a record 444-run target on a tricky pitch after Alex Carey propped up their second innings total to 270 for eight before declaring midway into the afternoon session.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2023 Without Either India, Pakistan a Lose-Lose Situation

India kept things tight in the morning but Carey (66 not off 105) and Mitchell Starc (51 off 47) showed aggressive intent to share a 93-run stand off 120 balls for the seventh wicket.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Yuzvendra Chahal: I Didn't Get To Bat In The Nets Because of Yashasvi Jaiswal | Cricket News
  • Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma: “India Will Do Well in World Cup” | Cricket News
  • Shubman Gill Fined For Criticism of TV Umpire's Decision | Cricket News
  • ICC Punishes Shubman Gill for Criticising TV Umpire After Controversial Catch During WTC Final 2023
  • Gautam Gambhir: I have no Personal Disputes With Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni | Cricket News

    • They collected 69 valuable runs off 87 balls before Pat Cummins declared the innings after his own dismissal.

    The time of the declaration was questionable considering the 263 is the highest fourth innings chase at The Oval and 418 in overall Test history.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

    first published: June 10, 2023, 20:33 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 20:33 IST
    Read More