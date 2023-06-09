Missing Rishabh Pant in WTC Final? Here's What the Wicketkeeper-batter Has to Say for his Team

Down at 151/5 after second day’s play in World Test Championship (WTC) final, India is surely missing Rishabh Pant’s services in the game against Australia. Pant, who has been among the top performers for Team India in the whites during recent years, was forced out of the field due to a horrific car accident last year. While Pant may not be in action on the field, the wicketkeeper batter is rooting for Team India’s success. He dropped an Instagram Story watching the game on the game on TV. The video was accompanied by a heart and finger cross emoji, rooting for Team India.

Rishabh Pant had a remarkable Test season before he missed out on action due to an injury. During the WTC 2021-23 cycle, the Southpaw scored 868 runs from 12 games at an average of 43.40. Pant played a key role in Team India’s victories on foreign soil. KS Bharat is playing as Pant’s replacement in Test.

Meanwhile, Pant is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. The cricketer has been making a better process than expected while the fans are expecting him to play the 50-over World Cup slated to be played later this year in India.

Coming to the action during the WTC final at the Oval, Team India will be looking to get going without losing early wickets on Day 3. India still trails Australia by 318 runs. With Ajinkya Rahane and Srikar Bharat on the crease, the aim will be to get closer to the Australia total.