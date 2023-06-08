Watch: After No-look DRS, Rohit Sharma Creates Confusion With Cheeky Signal During WTC Final

India captain Rohit Sharma again created a viral moment thanks to his cheeky signal for DRS during the second day of the morning session of the WTC final against Australia in London. Not only did it leave the commentators wondering, the on-field umpire also seemed to be confused whether Rohit had actually called for the review.

It happened during the 97th over of Australian innings with India getting rid of Travis Head and Cameron Green in quick succession and hoping to limit the total of their opponents to manageable level.

Mohammed Shami struck batter Alex Carey on the pads twice in a row leading to loud appeal for LBW. However, the umpire adjudged it not out both the times.

The Indian team thought discussed about the review but made a good judgement call for the ball was missing the stumps on both the occassions.

Rohit, whose no-look DRS call on Wednesday went viral, produced another gem.

A T symbol is used to indicate a team wants to review on-field decision. Rohit looked towards the umpire and cheekily made the signal only to stop midway to prevent his hands from touching.

Rohit knew what he was doing. As the players went for the drinks break,

Ravindra Jadeja teased his captain for his cheekiness who seemed to claim he wasn’t making the signal anyway.

Meanwhile, India had a much better day on the field on Day 2 as they bowled out Australia for 469 with Mohammed Siraj taking 4/108.

The day resumed with Travis Head and Steve Smith continuing to score comfortably. Smith brought up his century with two fours in the first over itself and then Head got to his 150 soon.