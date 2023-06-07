WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan Arrives at The Oval to Watch WTC Final, Gets Mobbed by Fans at the Entry Gate

Veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday was mobbed in London as he arrived to watch the World Test Championship Final (WTC) Final between India and Australia at The Oval. The fans gathered around him, demanding selfies with the star Indian cricketer when he tried to enter the stadium.

In a video shared by renowned journalist Vimal Kumar on Twitter, people could be seen surrounding Dhawan who was on a phone call. While some of the fans started clicking pictures with the star already, Dhawan was later seen obliging some of the people nearby for a selfie.

Talking of the opening day of the WTC Final, Travis Head struck with a counter-attacking hundred that left an Indian attack out of ideas as Australia posted 327 for 3 at stumps. The decision of leaving out Ravichandran Ashwin backfired once there was bright sunshine as India were completely outplayed in the second and third session.

India picked an extra fast bowler at the expense of Ravichandran Ashwin but that did not help their cause as Head and Smith amassed an unbeaten 251-run partnership off 370 balls for the fourth wicket.

The third wicket of Marnus Labuschagne (26) came in the 25th over before overcast skies made way for bright sunshine as Smith and Head made the most of batting-friendly conditions through the afternoon and evening sessions. In all there were 44 boundaries hit along with a maximum, depicting the plight of the Indian pace attack.